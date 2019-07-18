COLUMBIA CITY — Columbia City High School fall sports passes are now on sale in the school's athletic office.
A football season pass is $16, boys soccer season passes are $25, girls soccer is $21, volleyball is $25, an express pass with 10 punches is $40 and student passes are $50.
"This will be the final school year at our current location so be sure to get your sports pass and enjoy one more year of athletics at our original facility," Athletic Director Khelli Leitch said.
The athletic office hours are 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
