LARWILL — Marietta Louise Snyder, 82, of Larwill, Indiana, passed away quietly at 6:52 p.m., on Aug. 8, 2019, at Peabody Retirement Community, surrounded by her family. She had been a resident there since June.
She was born Jan. 8, 1937, in Whitley County, Indiana, a daughter of Charles Ray and Elnora Irene (Marrs) Drudge. They preceded her in death.
She graduated from Pierceton High School in 1955.
She worked at Weatherhead/Dana-Goma from 1969, until she retired in 2002.
She is survived by her children, Joel K. (Joann) Snyder, of Pierceton, Susan E. (Dennis) Trump, of Pierceton, and Kevin B. (Leann R.) Snyder, of South Whitley; grandchildren, Matthew Snyder, Erica (Matt) Reed, Christopher Snyder and Amber Sturgis; three great-grandchildren; and sister, Barbara J. (Donavan) Sellers, of Warsaw.
Keeping with Marietta’s wishes, there will be a memorial service at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice.
Online condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
