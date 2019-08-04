COLUMBIA CITY — With a returning IHSAA Regional qualifier, a core of varsity golfers and a strong group of incoming freshmen, Columbia City head golf coach Andrew Thompson has lofty expectations for the upcoming 2019 girls golf season.
The Lady Eagles bring back 2018 IHSAA individual regional qualifier Katie Hoag, who leads a group of returning players with varsity experience. Hoag, a junior, led the Lady Eagles last season, recording a 42.2 nine-hole average for the season.
Hoag was the Northeast Eight Conference medalist and a first team all-conference selection. She posted an 11th-place finish in sectional competition to advance to regional play last season.
The Eagles will have to replace left-hander Leah Bechtold, who rang up a 47.0 average before graduating.
Columbia City will return three other letter winners from last season's fourth place sectional finishing team. One of those letter winners is sophomore Abby Pequignot, who posted a 47.1 nine-hole average and earned an honorable mention all-conference designation last season.
Columbia City also brings back senior Carly Mabie, who came through with a 55.3 average for the 2018 season, and junior Katie Hoeppner, who averaged 54.7 strokes per round last year.
The Eagles turned in a nine-hole team average of 199.7 with an 18-hole average of 408.5 in 2018.
Columbia City is also bolstered by the ability to field a complete varsity and junior varsity roster, thanks in part to the influx of a sizable class that includes five incoming freshman.
“I am looking forward to big things from this group,” Thompson said. “I think we have the capability to challenge for a conference title. I also think we may be able to advance out of sectionals as a team this year."
Last season, the Lady Eagles came close to that goal, finishing just short of advancement by placing fourth in sectional competition where the top three teams advance.
With goals set high this year, the Eagles opened the season on the road at Maxwelton Golf Course in Syracuse against Wawasee on Wednesday.
