Dec. 9
8 traffic stops
2 animal investigations
1 assist other agency
1 parking violation
1 funeral detail
1 vehicle lockout
1 VIN inspection
1 special patrol
04:40 Suspicious vehicle, 600 block of North Forest Parkway
17:27 Assault, 300 block of East Collins Street
20:25 Suspicious, US 30 at CR 100S.
Dec. 10
8 traffic stops
6 special patrols
3 ordinance violations
2 disabled vehicles
2 vehicle lockouts
2 animal investigations
1 VIN inspection
1 repossession report
1 recovered property report
13:46 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, Walnut and Jackson streets
18:34 Theft, 400 block of West Ellsworth Street
Dec. 11
8 traffic stops
4 special patrols
2 VIN inspections
1 welfare check
1 civil matter
1 vehicle lockout
15:13 Traffic hazard, 400 block of South Main Street
18:19 Property damage crash on Connexion Way
19:50 Harassment/intimidation, 300 block of North Elm Street
21:30 Suspicious, 400 block of West Van Buren Street
23:08 Suspicious vehicle, 100 block of West Frontage Road
Dec. 12
7 traffic stops
3 special patrols
2 welfare checks
2 vehicle lockouts
2 assist other agencies
1 funeral detail
1 disabled vehicle
1 VIN inspection
02:34 Intoxicated person, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
09:40 Theft, 300 block of North Elm Street
10:22 Personal injury crash, US 30 at Main Street
13:02 Unwanted party, 700 block of North Liberty Drive
18:22 Property damage crash
23:10 Suspicious vehicle, 100 block of West Frontage Road
