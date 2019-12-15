Dec. 9

8 traffic stops

2 animal investigations

1 assist other agency

1 parking violation

1 funeral detail

1 vehicle lockout

1 VIN inspection

1 special patrol

04:40 Suspicious vehicle, 600 block of North Forest Parkway

17:27 Assault, 300 block of East Collins Street

20:25 Suspicious, US 30 at CR 100S.

Dec. 10

8 traffic stops

6 special patrols

3 ordinance violations

2 disabled vehicles

2 vehicle lockouts

2 animal investigations

1 VIN inspection

1 repossession report

1 recovered property report

13:46 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, Walnut and Jackson streets

18:34 Theft, 400 block of West Ellsworth Street

Dec. 11

8 traffic stops

4 special patrols

2 VIN inspections

1 welfare check

1 civil matter

1 vehicle lockout

15:13 Traffic hazard, 400 block of South Main Street

18:19 Property damage crash on Connexion Way

19:50 Harassment/intimidation, 300 block of North Elm Street

21:30 Suspicious, 400 block of West Van Buren Street

23:08 Suspicious vehicle, 100 block of West Frontage Road

Dec. 12

7 traffic stops

3 special patrols

2 welfare checks

2 vehicle lockouts

2 assist other agencies

1 funeral detail

1 disabled vehicle

1 VIN inspection

02:34 Intoxicated person, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

09:40 Theft, 300 block of North Elm Street

10:22 Personal injury crash, US 30 at Main Street

13:02 Unwanted party, 700 block of North Liberty Drive

18:22 Property damage crash

23:10 Suspicious vehicle, 100 block of West Frontage Road

