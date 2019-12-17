Douglas Erne 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Douglas Ray Erne, 74, of rural Columbia City, Indiana, died at 12:51 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at his home. Arrangements by Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Columbia City Douglas Ray Erne Funeral Home Son Arrangement Smith Indiana Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll How closely are you following the impeachment proceedings? You voted: Not at all - it's a witch hunt Occasionally Very closely Vote View Results Back Special Sections 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Fall Home Improvement 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMan shot in altercation with Kendallville police arrested, chargedPolice need to be transparent when shootings occurRome City bans sale of CBD productsOne killed after Amtrak train hits carLocal man dies in tree accidentThree Chargers sign college lettersAngola Tax opens new buildingMan charged with repeated sexual misconductWest Noble Primary dual-language program receives grantLocal teacher recalls 1996 Olympic bombing Images Videos CommentedShooting injures 1 in Kendallville (1) Top Ads Albion Village 12-16 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News LaGrange County Night to Shine up and running Local teen to sing at Colts game YMCA Silver Club plays euchre Friday Mel B 'hoping and praying' her daughter can move to the UK DeKalb Eastern tax rate lower than expected Daisy Ridley cried watching Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Emma Watson hides copies of Little Women around the world Ashley Judd slams Harvey Weinstein
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.