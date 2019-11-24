COLUMBIA CITY — Columbia City’s girls basketball team had one win and one loss last week, topping Snider in a 52-31 contest, and falling to a tough Marion squad on Nov. 22, 50-43.
Columbia City used strong second and third quarters to oust Snider at home last Tuesday, 52-31.
The Eagles led 10-9 after the first quarter, then outscored the Panthers 16-5 in the second quarter to hold a 26-14 advantage at halftime.
Columbia City pulled away further in the third quarter, scoring 16 points to Snider’s eight.
The Eagles held a 42-22 advantage going into the fourth period.
Madison Woodward led the team in three statistical categories — scoring with 19 points, rebounds with seven and assists with four.
Olivia Shearer was three-for-three from outside the 3-point arc, scoring nine points.
Other Eagle scorers were: Hayley Urgan with seven, Grace Schrader with six, Brayden Lickey with six, Gabby Fry with four and Anna Schrader with one.
Marion posted a big fourth quarter to come back and defeat the Eagles in Marion on Friday.
Columbia City led 13-7 after the first quarter and 19-18 at halftime.
The Eagles outscored Marion 12-10 in the third quarter to lead 31-28 going into the last eight minutes, but Marion overpowered Columbia City in the fourth, outscoring the Eagles 22-12.
Grace Schrader led the Eagles with 15 points, including three 3-pointers.
Shearer had 10 points — nine from 3-pointers. She also led the team in rebounds with six.
Brayden Lickey led the team in assists with four.
Shearer and Woodward both had two steals.
The Eagles had 21 fouls compared to Marion’s 11, but only gave up 12 turnovers while tallying six steals.
