NEW HAVEN — Columbia City’s boys soccer team entered the first round of IHSAA New Haven Sectional play as decided underdogs against the 11-5-1 Huntington North Vikings.
In an effort that was far removed from their 2-13-1 record, the Eagles, after falling into a 3-0 first half hole, scored the only goal of the second half, losing by a 3-1 score and ending their 2019 season.
The Eagles fended off several Huntington attacks before the Vikings got on the scoreboard via a controversial hand-ball penalty kick by the Vikings’ Peyton Miller. The goal put Huntington up 1-0 with 28:28 left in the first half.
“They got the penalty kick about 12 minutes in,” said Eagle head coach Derick Rice. “The rules are written a certain way. If you follow the rules, the referee doesn’t call the penalty kick. They called a hand ball, but the rules say that if you’re not moving your hand to make a play on the ball, then nothing happens.
“Our player’s hands were literally right beside his body. The kick comes in and hits him. Their whole team loses their minds and screams and jumps to get the penalty kick.”
The call took a bit of the wind out of the Eagles’ sails and the Vikings managed to add two more first-half goals on virtually identical plays.
With 23:18 on the clock, Viking Brady Henline took the ball to the right-hand corner and then crossed it in front of the Columbia City goal, where midfielder Tyler Christle beat Columbia City keeper Dylan Johnson to the left corner of the goal.
With 14:17 left in the first half, it was Henline who was the recipient of a crossing pass from the right corner, again tucking the ball inside the left post to put the Vikings up 3-0 at halftime.
The second half was a different story as the Eagles had the breeze at their backs and were able to mount a more consistent offense.
With barely six minutes gone in the second half, the Eagles drew a foul in the box on a penalty kick when a Viking defender took the legs out from under one of the Eagle forwards. Awarded a penalty kick, Eagle Connor Tobin converted, cutting the Viking lead to 3-1 with 33:53 on the clock.
Despite a several attacks and shots on goal, the Eagles were unable to come any closer, ending the game and their season with the 3-1 loss.
“After their first goal you could see some of our guys go ‘Oh, crap. Here we go,” Rice said. “And by the time we can get back into it, we have made a couple of mistakes on a couple of straight crosses. The one thing we had been working on going into this game was knowing that they were going to just dance on the ball and if we could contain them we had a great potential to keep them out, but the defender jumps and gets out of position and the guy gets a cross pass off.”
“We tried to think of what to tell them to change at halftime,” said Rice, “but we actually played well for thirty minutes and had a problem for ten. We told them that in the second half we had to really go, and we really did. We had a couple of opportunities inside and their goalie makes an amazing save.”
