WHITLEY COUNTY — Whitley County Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors Chairman Brooks Langeloh announced last week that Jon Myers, EDC president, will retire later this spring.
“Jon told us about six months ago he wanted to pursue other projects unrelated to economic development and he felt now was time to start that process,” Langeloh said. “Although we are sorry to see him go, we are glad we have plenty of time to find his replacement and plan for a smooth transition.”
Myers has been president of the EDC since 2015.
“I can’t begin to explain what it has meant to me to have had the opportunity to lead the Whitley County EDC for the last five years. To have the privilege do this work in my own community has been both a great honor and a lot of fun,” Myers said.
The EDC will immediately begin the process of searching for Myers’ replacement.
The Whitley County Economic Development Corporation is the lead economic development agency in Whitley County. The Whitley County EDC was established in 1992 and represents Whitley County, Columbia City, and the towns of Churubusco, Larwill and South Whitley.
For more information about the EDC, visit whitleyedc.com.
