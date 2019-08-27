COLUMBIA CITY — Columbia City’s boys and girls cross country teams ran into the 2019 season by competing in the Huntington Invitational on Saturday.
The boys team placed fifth out of 17 teams and the girls finished 10th out of 16 squads in a highly competitive event, that saw four state-ranked boys teams and five state-ranked girls teams.
The boys team had all seven varsity runners either tie or set new all time PR’s on the first meet of season.
They were led by Landon Wakeman’s (16:05) sixth-place finish. Nathan Mills (16:23) was close behind in 12th. Both Wakeman and Nathan Mills made the awards podium. Austin Hall (16:51) was 21st, showing tremendous improvement of more than one minute from last season.
Nick Mills (16:55) finished in 27th and broke into the 16:00s for the first time. Other Eagle finishers were: Bryce Taylor (18:34) 80th, Seth Mills (18:51) 82nd and Zach Pletcher (19:00) 88th.
Girls varsity results were: Liilie Oddou (20:46) 30th, Jaslyn Cook (21:14) 40th and Eden Oddou (21:39) 50th. Lilly Lahr had an impressive first-ever race with a 22:20 and 66th-place finish. Ally Willson took (22:56) 78th, Hailey Whiteleather (23:43) 85th, and Zoe Drummond (24:09) came in 91st.
The JV boys had Jack Mills in 34th, Colyn Iden 42nd, Wes Story 52nd, Ian Harrold 72nd and Logan Trier 90th as their top runners. Other participants were Cam Jagger 96th, Andrew Korus 110th, Conner LaRue 121st, Josh Sparks 145th, Dylan Anspach 150th, Isaac Rentschler 164th, Devin Wirick 171st, Tristan Saye 186th and Ethan Sielsnew 207th.
The girls JV race saw two CCHS girls make it to the awards podium. Jasmine Early (21:38) finished 2nd overall and Karris Sigler (22:59) was 17th. Others competing were Amelia Fahl 82nd, Macey Hill 90th and Karisa Randazzo 94th.
The boys squad returns several runners from last season.
“The boys team has a terrific combination of senior leadership and 14 underclassmen learning from the senior class,” head coach Jason Matteson said. “The number of athletes coming out for cross country on the boys side has grown significantly over the last two years. The competition that is has created has really helped to improve overall times.”
Matteson is in his second year as head coach of the Eagles, with assistant Heath Willson being part of the program for five years.
Matteson was a middle school coach for eight years before moving to the high school.
“It was nice to be familiar with most of the current athletes, having coached them in middle school,” Matteson said.
The boys squad lost Reece Spencer and Dominick Planchon from last year’s team. Spencer was the team’s No. 4 runner last year, but the team returns many runners with experience.
Landon Wakeman and Nathan Mills return as seniors. The pair competed at semi state for the last two seasons. Senior Nick Mills also advanced to regionals in 2018.
Fellow seniors Iden and Story have also been, “working hard and want to finish strong this year.”
The boys return Cam Jagger, Andrew Korus and Alton Mullinax as juniors.
There are 10 returning runners in the sophomore class: Locan Trier, Tristan Saye, Jack Mills, Austin Hall, Conner LaRue, Ian Harrold, Garrett Banuelos, Seth Mills, Jackson Smith and Devin Wirick.
“Austin Hall ran varsity all season last year and looks strong again this year,” Matteson said. “These sophomores made great progress at the end of last season and will be battling for the limited varsity positions available all season.”
The boys also sport four incoming freshmen: Dylan Anspach, Zach Fletcher, Isaac Rentschler and Ethan Sielsnew.
“All four have been regulars at run club this summer and will be challenging some of our more experienced runners on the team,” Matteson said.
Another newcomer with promise is senior Bryce Taylor, who has seen much success in track and decided to try cross country this season.
The boys team finished with an 88-23 record last season, winning its division at the Marion Invite, second at the conference meet and placing sixth at sectionals, narrowly missing advancement to regionals in a competitive sectional.
The girls also lost several runners from last season — Emma Coy, Haley Willson and Caroline Shelton — but return key runners, such as Lillie and Eden Oddou.
The Oddous both competed at semi-state last season. Fellow seniors Ally Willson and Jazlyn Cook are also returning, as well as Amelia Fahl, Hailey Whiteleather and Karris Sigler.
Jasmine Early, who ran at CCHS as a freshman and had “tremendous success,” moved back to Columbia City for her senior year and will be “counted on to help provide leadership and experience as well,” Matteson said.
The girls finished the 2018 season with a 72-33 record, placing second in its division at the Marion Invite, third in conference and sixth at the Northrop Sectional.
The girls team has four newcomers, but no freshmen runners.
Senior Zoe Drummond, Junior Macey Hill and Sophomore Karisa Randazzo all competed at the middle school level, but will be in their first year competing in high school.
Sophomore Lilly Lahr will be trying the sport for the first time.
“All four girls could be major contributors to this year’s success,” Matteson said. “They have been working hard and could do a nice job to fill in the void left by the three girls we lost from last year.”
Matteson said one of the teams biggest goals is to be healthy and fast at tournament time.
“We need our season PRs to happen at conference and the state tournament,” Matteson said. “We’ll be focused on peaking at the right time. The focus in practice throughout the season will be to finish workouts strong.”
Win or lose, the team is focusing on what is important — teamwork.
“Both the boys and girls teams have done an excellent job of coming together as one team with one goal,” Matteson said. “Many of the seniors on both teams have ran together since sixth grade. They know each other well and count on each other. This group is very focused and has worked hard all summer to be ready to compete.”
The teams want to advance beyond sectionals this year as a team in the state tournament, with the motto, “finish it.”
“These athletes are very focused on finishing their high school experience strong,” Matteson said.
