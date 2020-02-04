COLUMBIA CITY — When WJHS 91.5 FM sports broadcaster finished his last interview in the Donald S. Weeks Gymnasium with head coach Amy Shearer he uncovered a sweet surprise for the Shearer family.
Thompson, who is also the president of the Columbia City High School Alumni Association, noted to Shearer that her daughter, Olivia, a senior on the squad, scored the final Lady Eagle 3-pointer in the gym.
Shearer’s face lit up, as, unbeknownst to many in the gym, Shearer herself was the first girls basketball player to make a 3-pointer in the same gym.
“I had no idea — no idea,” coach Shearer said of her daughter’s accomplishment. “It’s pretty special.”
Shearer remembers the first 3-pointer — scored in the 1980s when she was an underclassman.
“I remember coming down here (motioning to the left wing on the east side of the gym), the pass got made, I made the three,” she said. “I looked over at coach (Wayne) Kreiger and he had a big smile on his face. I had a big smile on my face, and I just ran down and played defense.”
Neither coach Shearer nor Olivia knew she’d scored the last 3-pointer for the Eagles — also on the east side of the gym, but on the right wing.
It was a sweet surprise for both of them, who have spent countless hours between them shooting 3-pointers in that gym, from the 1980s when coach Shearer was a freshman, through Shearer’s years as assistant and head coach.
“I didn’t know,” Olivia said. “Ever since I’ve been in second grade, we’ve played pretty much year-round — AAU, basketball, shooting in the backyard. This means a lot.”
Coach Shearer concurred.
“We’ve shot many, many 3-pointers together. Many in this gym, many in the backyard — we’ve spent a crazy amount of time. It’s paying off this season. We’ve had some special memories this year.”
Columbia City defeated New Haven last week to earn the title of Northeast 8 Conference Champion.
The Lady Eagles have had a big season, including defeating Norwell for the first time in years.
The girls compete in the sectional semi-final this Friday, taking on the winner of Homestead and New Haven at 6 p.m. at South Side High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.