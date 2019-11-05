Oct. 21

4 special patrol details

3 traffic stops

3 assist other agencies

3 parking violations

2 citizen assists

02:35 Noise complaint, 200 block of West Van Buren Street

03:23 Repossession, 500 block of West Business 30

09:34 Funeral detail at Smith & Sons

15:21 Protective order violation, 1400 block of East Louise Drive

16:05 Lost property, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

17:41 Vehicle lockout, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

Oct. 22

5 traffic stops

5 vehicle lockouts

3 special patrol details

2 disabled vehicles

06:19 Alarm, 100 block of West Market Street

07:08 Parking violation at Line and Market streets

08:10 Theft, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

14:33 Theft, 600 block of East Countryside Drive

15:50 Assist another agency, 800 block of East Countryside Drive

19:23 Welfare check, 100 block of North Whitley Street

21:12 Warrant service on East Jackson Street

Oct. 23

6 traffic stops

3 assist other agencies

3 special patrol details

3 citizen assists

2 warrant services

2 vehicle lockouts

05:51 Alarm, 800 block of East Ellsworth Street

06:08 Unsecure premises, 500 block of East Van Buren Street

07:10 911 hang up, 700 block of East Denzil Drive

14:12 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, Armstrong Drive at U.S. 30

18:04 Property damage crash, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

19:32 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 300 block of North Main Street

Oct. 24

17 traffic stops

5 special patrol details

2 vehicle lockouts

01:41 Assist another agency, 6600 block of East Harrold Road

02:22 Theft/shoplifting, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

06:11 Recovered property, 500 block of North Main Street

06:14 Traffic hazard, US 30 at CR 100S

09:44 Ordinance violation, 800 block of South Sommerset Trail

11:38 Mental subject, 100 block of South Chauncey Street

11:45 Sex crime, 100 block of South Chauncey Street

12:05 Funeral detail at Smith & Sons

12:34 Property damage crash, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

19:06 911 hang up, 700 block of West Park Street

19:39 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 600 block of North Whitley Street

22:44 Verbal disturbance, 600 block of West Ellsworth Street

Oct. 25

9 traffic stops

7 special patrol details

4 assist other agencies

00:41 Suspicious vehicle, 500 block of North Line Street

07:06 Animal, US 30 at Wolf Road

08:15 Vehicle lockout, 900 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard

10:00 Suspicious, 1500 block of West Spartan Drive

10:13 Property damage crash, 200 block of North Elm Street

10:35 Warrant service on West Van Buren Street

12:56 Indecent exposure, 100 block of North Chauncey Street

12:58 Property damage crash, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

13:32 Suspicious vehicle, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

15:51 Citizen assist, 1400 block of East Louise Drive

16:36 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 300 block of West Plaza Drive

17:41 Repossession, 600 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard

18:26 Recovered property, Van Buren and Walnut streets

21:26 Juvenile, 100 block of East Market Street

22:16 Suspicious, 300 block of East Van Buren Street

22:55 Parking violation, 300 block of North Chauncey Street

Oct. 26

14 traffic stops

6 special patrol details

3 assist other agencies

2 traffic hazards

01:57 Disabled vehicle, US 30 at Main Street

07:22 Vehicle lockout, 300 block of North Oak Street

07:29 Driving complaint, US 30 at SR 205

08:11 Funeral detail at DeMoney Grimes

11:33 Funeral detail at Smith & Sons

11:49 Property damage crash at North and Walnut streets

12:43 Alarm, 400 block of North Main Street

15:01 Domestic disturbance, 200 block of South Walnut Street

17:09 Animal running at large, 500 block of South Towerview Drive

17:46 Theft, 100 block of South Chauncey Street

21:32 Domestic disturbance, 300 block of North Main Street

Oct. 27

7 traffic stops

6 special patrol details

3 assist other agencies

03:42 Alarm, 100 block of West Market Street

06:04 Unsecure premises, 300 block of West Van Buren Street

11:11 Vehicle lockout, 500 block of North Line Street

13:13 Criminal mischief, 100 block of South Chauncey Street

14:45 Theft, 400 block of North Main Street

20:10 Property damage crash, US 30 at SR 205

Oct. 28

8 traffic stops

5 special patrol details

09:34 Funeral detail at Smith & Sons

11:50 Transport, 100 block of North Walnut Street

12:32 Disabled vehicle, US 30 at Lincolnway

13:08 Ordinance violation, 300 block of North Line Street

16:05 Property damage crash, 900 block of East Van Buren Street

16:16 Disturbance/fight, 300 block of North Main Street

18:04 Parking violation at Ohio and Hanna Streets

18:42 Assist another agency at Parkview Whitley Hospital

Oct. 29

9 special patrol details

7 traffic stops

5 vehicle lockouts

2 citizen assists

2 animal complaints

07:47 Property damage crash, 500 block of South Main Street

08:52 Ordinance violation, 500 block of West Connexion Way

09:50 Noise complaint, 300 block of West Jefferson Street

09:58 VIN inspection, 100 block of East Ellsworth Street

11:14 Traffic hazard, SR 205 at Eagle Glen Trail

12:16 Civil matter, 200 block of West Van Buren Street

15:35 Personal injury crash, US 30 at Main Street

16:48 Harassment/intimidation, 100 block of South Chauncey Street

17:11 Welfare check, 100 block of North Singing Quail Court

17:30 Welfare check, 200 block of West Frontage Road

19:54 Drug complaint, 700 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard

20:18 Assist hospital, Parkview Whitley Hospital

20:47 Harassment/intimidation, 300 block of West Plaza Drive

Oct. 30

11 traffic stops

5 special patrol details

4 assist other agencies

2 recovered property

02:05 Suspicious person, 100 block of West Market Street

03:34 Driving complaint, US 30 at Armstrong Drive

09:58 Warrant service on West Spencer Street

10:28 Vehicle lockout, 600 block of West Business 30

12:39 Citizen assist, 500 block of North Main Street

14:25 Drug complaint, 300 block of West Plaza Drive

14:56 Parking violation at River and Swihart streets

15:35 Juvenile, 300 block of East Collins Street

16:26 Disabled vehicle at Line and Spencer streets

23:14 Suspicious vehicle, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

Oct. 31

5 special patrol details

2 traffic stops

2 VIN inspections

2 vehicle lockouts

00:25 K9 assist, Armstrong Drive at US 30

01:53 Animal, 300 block of North Oak Street

07:28 Property damage crash, US 30 at Main Street

10:10 Funeral detail at DeMoney Grimes

13:21 Welfare check, 100 block of South Chauncey Street

14:27 Property damage crash, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

16:12 Harassment/intimidation, 100 block of South Chauncey Street

16:55 Disabled vehicle, US 30 at Main Street

16:56 Suicide/attempt, 1200 block of East SR 205

18:18 Driving complaint at Countryside and Plantation drives

18:28 Welfare check, 700 block of East Countryside Drive

20:05 Welfare check, 700 block of North SR 9

