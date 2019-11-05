Oct. 21
4 special patrol details
3 traffic stops
3 assist other agencies
3 parking violations
2 citizen assists
02:35 Noise complaint, 200 block of West Van Buren Street
03:23 Repossession, 500 block of West Business 30
09:34 Funeral detail at Smith & Sons
15:21 Protective order violation, 1400 block of East Louise Drive
16:05 Lost property, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
17:41 Vehicle lockout, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
Oct. 22
5 traffic stops
5 vehicle lockouts
3 special patrol details
2 disabled vehicles
06:19 Alarm, 100 block of West Market Street
07:08 Parking violation at Line and Market streets
08:10 Theft, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
14:33 Theft, 600 block of East Countryside Drive
15:50 Assist another agency, 800 block of East Countryside Drive
19:23 Welfare check, 100 block of North Whitley Street
21:12 Warrant service on East Jackson Street
Oct. 23
6 traffic stops
3 assist other agencies
3 special patrol details
3 citizen assists
2 warrant services
2 vehicle lockouts
05:51 Alarm, 800 block of East Ellsworth Street
06:08 Unsecure premises, 500 block of East Van Buren Street
07:10 911 hang up, 700 block of East Denzil Drive
14:12 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, Armstrong Drive at U.S. 30
18:04 Property damage crash, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
19:32 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 300 block of North Main Street
Oct. 24
17 traffic stops
5 special patrol details
2 vehicle lockouts
01:41 Assist another agency, 6600 block of East Harrold Road
02:22 Theft/shoplifting, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
06:11 Recovered property, 500 block of North Main Street
06:14 Traffic hazard, US 30 at CR 100S
09:44 Ordinance violation, 800 block of South Sommerset Trail
11:38 Mental subject, 100 block of South Chauncey Street
11:45 Sex crime, 100 block of South Chauncey Street
12:05 Funeral detail at Smith & Sons
12:34 Property damage crash, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
19:06 911 hang up, 700 block of West Park Street
19:39 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 600 block of North Whitley Street
22:44 Verbal disturbance, 600 block of West Ellsworth Street
Oct. 25
9 traffic stops
7 special patrol details
4 assist other agencies
00:41 Suspicious vehicle, 500 block of North Line Street
07:06 Animal, US 30 at Wolf Road
08:15 Vehicle lockout, 900 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard
10:00 Suspicious, 1500 block of West Spartan Drive
10:13 Property damage crash, 200 block of North Elm Street
10:35 Warrant service on West Van Buren Street
12:56 Indecent exposure, 100 block of North Chauncey Street
12:58 Property damage crash, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
13:32 Suspicious vehicle, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
15:51 Citizen assist, 1400 block of East Louise Drive
16:36 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 300 block of West Plaza Drive
17:41 Repossession, 600 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard
18:26 Recovered property, Van Buren and Walnut streets
21:26 Juvenile, 100 block of East Market Street
22:16 Suspicious, 300 block of East Van Buren Street
22:55 Parking violation, 300 block of North Chauncey Street
Oct. 26
14 traffic stops
6 special patrol details
3 assist other agencies
2 traffic hazards
01:57 Disabled vehicle, US 30 at Main Street
07:22 Vehicle lockout, 300 block of North Oak Street
07:29 Driving complaint, US 30 at SR 205
08:11 Funeral detail at DeMoney Grimes
11:33 Funeral detail at Smith & Sons
11:49 Property damage crash at North and Walnut streets
12:43 Alarm, 400 block of North Main Street
15:01 Domestic disturbance, 200 block of South Walnut Street
17:09 Animal running at large, 500 block of South Towerview Drive
17:46 Theft, 100 block of South Chauncey Street
21:32 Domestic disturbance, 300 block of North Main Street
Oct. 27
7 traffic stops
6 special patrol details
3 assist other agencies
03:42 Alarm, 100 block of West Market Street
06:04 Unsecure premises, 300 block of West Van Buren Street
11:11 Vehicle lockout, 500 block of North Line Street
13:13 Criminal mischief, 100 block of South Chauncey Street
14:45 Theft, 400 block of North Main Street
20:10 Property damage crash, US 30 at SR 205
Oct. 28
8 traffic stops
5 special patrol details
09:34 Funeral detail at Smith & Sons
11:50 Transport, 100 block of North Walnut Street
12:32 Disabled vehicle, US 30 at Lincolnway
13:08 Ordinance violation, 300 block of North Line Street
16:05 Property damage crash, 900 block of East Van Buren Street
16:16 Disturbance/fight, 300 block of North Main Street
18:04 Parking violation at Ohio and Hanna Streets
18:42 Assist another agency at Parkview Whitley Hospital
Oct. 29
9 special patrol details
7 traffic stops
5 vehicle lockouts
2 citizen assists
2 animal complaints
07:47 Property damage crash, 500 block of South Main Street
08:52 Ordinance violation, 500 block of West Connexion Way
09:50 Noise complaint, 300 block of West Jefferson Street
09:58 VIN inspection, 100 block of East Ellsworth Street
11:14 Traffic hazard, SR 205 at Eagle Glen Trail
12:16 Civil matter, 200 block of West Van Buren Street
15:35 Personal injury crash, US 30 at Main Street
16:48 Harassment/intimidation, 100 block of South Chauncey Street
17:11 Welfare check, 100 block of North Singing Quail Court
17:30 Welfare check, 200 block of West Frontage Road
19:54 Drug complaint, 700 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard
20:18 Assist hospital, Parkview Whitley Hospital
20:47 Harassment/intimidation, 300 block of West Plaza Drive
Oct. 30
11 traffic stops
5 special patrol details
4 assist other agencies
2 recovered property
02:05 Suspicious person, 100 block of West Market Street
03:34 Driving complaint, US 30 at Armstrong Drive
09:58 Warrant service on West Spencer Street
10:28 Vehicle lockout, 600 block of West Business 30
12:39 Citizen assist, 500 block of North Main Street
14:25 Drug complaint, 300 block of West Plaza Drive
14:56 Parking violation at River and Swihart streets
15:35 Juvenile, 300 block of East Collins Street
16:26 Disabled vehicle at Line and Spencer streets
23:14 Suspicious vehicle, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
Oct. 31
5 special patrol details
2 traffic stops
2 VIN inspections
2 vehicle lockouts
00:25 K9 assist, Armstrong Drive at US 30
01:53 Animal, 300 block of North Oak Street
07:28 Property damage crash, US 30 at Main Street
10:10 Funeral detail at DeMoney Grimes
13:21 Welfare check, 100 block of South Chauncey Street
14:27 Property damage crash, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
16:12 Harassment/intimidation, 100 block of South Chauncey Street
16:55 Disabled vehicle, US 30 at Main Street
16:56 Suicide/attempt, 1200 block of East SR 205
18:18 Driving complaint at Countryside and Plantation drives
18:28 Welfare check, 700 block of East Countryside Drive
20:05 Welfare check, 700 block of North SR 9
