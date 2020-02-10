COLUMBIA CITY — More than 100 guests got the star treatment during Night to Shine at First Church of God last weekend.
Sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, the event is a prom night experience for individuals with special needs ages 14 and older. The oldest guest was 90 years old, said Pam Hoyt, a member of the event’s planning committee.
The event takes place at churches worldwide. According to the Tim Tebow Foundation, 655 churches around the globe hosted the event last year.
Passages Inc., an organization that serves people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, partnered with First Church of God to host the event.
Mike Harmon, an individual served by Passages, introduced the idea of bringing the event to Columbia City, according to a press release from the organization.
“I’m so excited about having the Night to Shine in Columbia City. I’m looking forward to seeing all of the other smiling and happy faces there,” he said in the prepared statement.
After Harmon proposed the idea, community leaders began collaborating to make it a reality, Hoyt said. The event was funded by donations from businesses, organizations and individuals in addition to grants and start-up money from the Tim Tebow Foundation.
“We have about 450 volunteers from this community who are coming together to help put this on. We were hoping for 300, so that really blew us out of the water,” she said.
“First Church is so excited to partner with the Tim Tebow Foundation and to join churches around the world, by bringing Night to Shine to Whitley County. I think it is important for the church to advocate for people with special needs and I am finding out there are many in our community that feel the same. We are looking forward to this opportunity to be a part of something so life-changing and know it will be a blessing for the many from all over our community who will be serving as well,” First Church of God Senior Pastor Johnny McCallister said in a press release from Passages.
Dressed to impress
The event drew guests from the Fort Wayne and Warsaw areas. Before the event, volunteer beauticians and hairstylists gave free makeovers to guests at Columbia City United Methodist Church.
At First Church of God, guests received a red-carpet welcome. As guests were announced and walked down the red carpet, supporters greeted them with claps and cheers or with “silent cheers,” when preferred.
Lindsey and Andrew Grossnickle attended the event with their daughter Norah, 8. The family was among the throng that greeted guests at the red carpet.
“All of the dresses were so cool and all of the suits and ties looked so good and all the hair… I think they worked really hard on making themselves look really good for the big night,” Norah Grossnickle said.
The event kicked off with each guest being crowned kings and queens of the prom.
“(The event is about) celebrating the value of each individual,” Hoyt said.
“No matter who we are or where we came from, we were made in God’s image.”
Miss Whitley County Dayna Kyler helped crown guests as they entered the party.
“It was so amazing to see their expressions when they came in and see them so excited for the event,” she said.
“One guy came in, he gave everyone high fives, then he got on the red carpet and started busting out some moves for us.”
Each guest was partnered with a volunteer to hang out with during the event. The prom experience included a meal, dancing, karaoke, a pet therapy area, a movie area and a place to get a shoeshine or hair touch up. There was also a sensory room and quiet room for guests to enjoy.
“(My favorite part is) the music,” guest Samantha Duncan said after she and volunteer Tiara Hunter enjoyed some time on the dance floor.
Another highlight of the event was free limousine ride, guest Brent Brown said.
Parents and caregivers also enjoyed a special room with food and music.
First responders also attended the event to show their support and in case of a medical emergency. Chris LaRue, John North and Tanner O’Brien of the Columbia City Fire Department showed up in their Class A dress uniforms.
“I think any time we can get involved in our community, we’re all about it. We’re definitely here to make their night awesome,” North said.
