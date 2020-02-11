FORT WAYNE — Columbia City’s wrestling squad placed fifth in a competitive Carroll Regional on Saturday.
The Eagles scored 59 points, just 9.5 points behind fourth-place New Haven.
Garrett won its school’s first ever wrestling regional, scoring 106.5 points, followed by host Carroll with 100 points and Snider with 92.
Churubusco came in sixth with 57.5 points and Leo was seventh.
The top four individuals in each weight class advance to next week’s wrestling semi-state.
For Columbia City, Ryan Sheets was champion at 145 pounds, beating Carroll’s Evan Ulrick in the title match. He also topped Snider’s Elijah Talamantez and New Hvaen’s Cameron Mason.
Jackson Pettigrew was also a regional champ, beating Snider’s Jacob Kreager 13-6 in the championship at 160 pounds. He also topped Homestead’s Tyler Burris and New Haven’s Joe Burkley.
At 132 pounds, Jarrett Forrester placed third after topping Heritage’s Austin Hoy. He also beat Homestead’s Jacob Miller and Snider’s Reakus Shelton.
Carter Wireman came in fourth, falling to Carroll’s Scottie Saylor in the third-place match. Wireman beat Woodlan’s Dan Herschberger in the opener.
Allan Maggard lost his opening-round match at 113 points to Homestead’s Thomas Herman, regional runner-up.
Isaiah Litherland dropped his opener in the 126-pound weight class to Snider’s Beau Humphrey.
Hunter Maggard lost to New Haven’s Elijah Chacon, eventual champion at 138 pounds.
Alton Mullinax lost in the opener to South Side’s Matthew Morris at 170 pounds.
Ian Clifford fell in the first-round match to New Haven’s Tristen Martz, eventual champion at 220 pounds.
Churubusco had one regional champion at Carroll, with senior Dominic Heath (33-1) decisioning Snider’s Brady Ester 8-1 in the finals at 120. Senior 220-pounder Reese Wicker (33-2) lost 4-3 on a third-period reversal by New Haven’s Tristen Martz in the championship match.
Reister and 106-pounder Zander Hord advanced by finishing third, giving Churubusco four semi-state representatives.
The semi-state is this Saturday at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, with matches starting at 8:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.