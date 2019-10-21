COLUMBIA CITY – Knowledge. Confidence. Teamwork. Tradition.
These are just a few of the characteristics that have helped Columbia City High School’s FAA and 4-H Livestock Judging team earn championship status for more than a decade.
“You probably can remember a story or two on our teams’ success over the past few years,” said team coach Greg Rupert. “What I think makes this story unique is the consistence of which they have performed year after year.”
In livestock judging, team members are evaluated on an individual basis to earn scores, which are then compiled for the team score. The lowest individual score is thrown out.
Livestock judging tests the competitors’ knowledge of breed specifics for four species of farm animal – beef cattle, hogs, sheep and goats. Characteristics that address the animal’s suitability for breeding or for market are judged. Each team member awards a placement for the animal and has to present their reasons for that decision before a panel of judges.
There are usually 10-12 classes of animals that are judged in competition. The team member has to present 4 – 6 reasons for their judging decision. Members must compete across all livestock species and should have knowledge of individual breeds within that species, explained assistant coach Jacquelyn Werstler.
Students can compete in livestock judging as early as sixth grade in 4-H and in seventh grade in FAA. Many students come from farming backgrounds, but that is not required, the coaches said.
“Columbia City has won 10 state titles in the last 8 years,” Rupert continued. “The last time they failed to reach that goal was 2011. Winning both sides in 2014 and 2017, that means one school winning with two separate teams. They have gone on to win five national contest in that time along with two reserve titles.”
Being selected as the state champions in FAA and 4H is not an easy task. The state contest is considered a pre-qualifier for the national competition. More than 30 teams compete annually for the chance to move on to the national arena.
“To win these very competitive contest is quite a thrill,” Rupert said. “To win back to back rare and impressive.”
Nor is it easy to be selected to represent the state on the national stage. The teams from CCHS are often pitted against teams made up of the top finishers in that state. These “All-Star” teams, however, don’t have the same dynamic as those on Columbia City’s teams, according to team members Dillon Sheiss and Grace Schrader, both seniors this year.
“I grew up on a farm and was raised in the industry,” Sheiss said. “Confidence is important, but you also have to back up your opinion with reasons and fight for what you want (in judging).”
Schrader said the competition and being part of the team also help the individual grow and gain skills that will prove helpful in future careers. For her, she has improved her skills in public speaking because of the competition, something that used to be very difficult for her prior to being part of the team.
Many former team members have gone on to compete at the Jr. College level. Commitment to the Columbia City Livestock team is so high that many of these return as mentors.
Sheiss’ parents were on Junior College level judging teams and his sister also competed at Columbia City and continued on to the Junior College circuit.
“Being part of an award-winning program is [motivating],” Schrader said.
The team begins practicing for this year’s competition season in January and February. The competitive year runs by calendar year, not by school year. Competition occurs from August to January. That means that for senior members Schrader and Sheiss, the wins acquired this year came during their junior year in high school.
There are advantages that team members acquire in addition to the sense of school pride for bringing national honors home to Columbia City. They gain skills that are useful in the workplace, such as the ability to make a logical argument in favor of a point of view, the potential for leadership growth and the teamwork mindset that has worked successfully for the livestock judging team.
“It’s good for any career in general,” Rupert said.
Columbia City’s successes have not gone unnoticed. Rupert said teams coming from the other states know the team and its accomplishments. That can put pressure on team members.
“This team steps up to that,” Rupert said.
Last weekend, the team competed at the Stockman Livestock Judging Contest, finishing as high team overall. The team of Devin Baker, Grace Schrader, Dillon Sheiss and Hayley Pucket was first in cattle, hogs and reasons and second in sheep and goats.
