COLUMBIA CITY — Columbia City Mayor Ryan Daniel recently announced an upcoming change to the city’s Board of Works, beginning Jan. 1, 2020.
Outgoing City Councilwoman Nicole Penrod will be replacing City Councilman Dan Weigold on the Board of Works.
“It was a hard decision for me not to run for Council again, knowing I would miss it,” said Penrod. “This gives me the opportunity to stay involved serving Columbia City, but also allowing me to see more of my grandkids’ activities. I appreciate the mayor’s confidence in me and I am honored to accept this appointment.”
Choosing Penrod, according to Mayor Daniel, made sense for many reasons. “Nicole is truly someone who has a heart for her community. She is a trusted advisor of mine who focuses on how Columbia City can become better each day.”
Weigold has served in this role for the past eight years, which Daniel appreciates. “Councilman Weigold has been a wonderful champion for the citizens of Columbia City on both the Board of Works, as well as the City Council. I look forward to continue working with Dan on the Council into the future.”
The Columbia City Board of Works serves as the primary executive body of city government, whose roles include bidding projects, approving contracts, overseeing staff, managing public infrastructure and a multitude of other functions.
Reverting back to the previous set-up was a primary goal of Mayor Daniel.
“I really believe there should be separation between the Executive and Legislative bodies in city government,” noted Daniel. “This change allows us to go back to how I originally set it up in 2012, creating that separation by having one private member (Penrod), one Councilmember (Crowder), and the Mayor as the Board members.”
The state of Indiana allows mayors to appoint the City Board of Works members.
The Board of Works meetings are held on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at 5 p.m. These meetings are open to the public.
