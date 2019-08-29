Position: Defensive back

Grade: Senior

Favorite snack before a game: Skittles

Favorite college team: Notre Dame

Favorite TV show: "The Ranch"

Biggest football mentor: Brett Favre

Favorite sport other than football: Track

Dream job: Working at SDI

Favorite teacher: My math teacher

