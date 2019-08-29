Position: Defensive back
Grade: Senior
Favorite snack before a game: Skittles
Favorite college team: Notre Dame
Favorite TV show: "The Ranch"
Biggest football mentor: Brett Favre
Favorite sport other than football: Track
Dream job: Working at SDI
Favorite teacher: My math teacher
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.