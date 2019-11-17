Nov. 1
16 traffic stops
8 special patrols
4 assist other agencies
03:57 Suspicious vehicle, 600 block of East Countryside Drive
07:20 Suspicious, 900 block of North Blue River Drive
10:08 Child safety, 100 block of South Chauncey Street
11:59 Suspicious person, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
16:26 Theft, 400 block of East Raleigh Court
19:30 Noise complaint, 1000 block of East SR 205
20:07 Traffic hazard, Frontage Road at SR 9
20:35 Disturbance/fight, 100 block of East Market Street
21:24 Unwanted party, 100 block of South Chauncey Street
Nov. 2
12 traffic stops
5 special patrols
2 assist other agencies
1 vehicle lockout
03:21 Suicide/attempt, 300 block of North Wayne Street
06:15 Alarm, 500 block of North Main Street
09:15 Alarm, 700 block of North Opportunity Drive
11:01 Citizen assist, 500 block of South Douglas Avenue
12:27 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 900 block of East Jefferson Street
15:00 Harassment/intimidation, 500 block of North Main Street
19:25 Noise complaint on North Washington Street
20:07 Disabled vehicle, Business 30 at Lincolnway
22:17 Suspicious vehicle, 400 block of East Ellsworth Street
Nov. 3
10 traffic stops
5 special patrols
1 assist other agency
1 disabled vehicle
13:14 Suspicious, 300 block of North Chauncey Street
17:06 Alarm, 200 block of West Walker Way
19:19 Alarm, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
22:37 Noise complaint, 200 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard
Nov. 4
12 traffic stops
5 special patrols
2 assist other agencies
1 disabled vehicle
1 vehicle lockout
07:35 Noise complaint, 900 block of East Hawthorn Lane
07:57 Driving complaint at Line and Jackson streets
08:20 Property damage crash, 900 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard
09:31 Funeral detail for Smith & Sons
10:41 Assault, 300 block of North Line Street
12:02 Public warning test at City Hall
13:14 Theft, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
17:30 Welfare check, 500 block of South Main Street
