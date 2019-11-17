Nov. 1

16 traffic stops

8 special patrols

4 assist other agencies

03:57 Suspicious vehicle, 600 block of East Countryside Drive

07:20 Suspicious, 900 block of North Blue River Drive

10:08 Child safety, 100 block of South Chauncey Street

11:59 Suspicious person, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

16:26 Theft, 400 block of East Raleigh Court

19:30 Noise complaint, 1000 block of East SR 205

20:07 Traffic hazard, Frontage Road at SR 9

20:35 Disturbance/fight, 100 block of East Market Street

21:24 Unwanted party, 100 block of South Chauncey Street

Nov. 2

12 traffic stops

5 special patrols

2 assist other agencies

1 vehicle lockout

03:21 Suicide/attempt, 300 block of North Wayne Street

06:15 Alarm, 500 block of North Main Street

09:15 Alarm, 700 block of North Opportunity Drive

11:01 Citizen assist, 500 block of South Douglas Avenue

12:27 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 900 block of East Jefferson Street

15:00 Harassment/intimidation, 500 block of North Main Street

19:25 Noise complaint on North Washington Street

20:07 Disabled vehicle, Business 30 at Lincolnway

22:17 Suspicious vehicle, 400 block of East Ellsworth Street

Nov. 3

10 traffic stops

5 special patrols

1 assist other agency

1 disabled vehicle

13:14 Suspicious, 300 block of North Chauncey Street

17:06 Alarm, 200 block of West Walker Way

19:19 Alarm, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

22:37 Noise complaint, 200 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard

Nov. 4

12 traffic stops

5 special patrols

2 assist other agencies

1 disabled vehicle

1 vehicle lockout

07:35 Noise complaint, 900 block of East Hawthorn Lane

07:57 Driving complaint at Line and Jackson streets

08:20 Property damage crash, 900 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard

09:31 Funeral detail for Smith & Sons

10:41 Assault, 300 block of North Line Street

12:02 Public warning test at City Hall

13:14 Theft, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

17:30 Welfare check, 500 block of South Main Street

