SOUTH WHITLEY — Last week, Whitko’s newest faculty members visited the Central Office for an orientation welcome breakfast, days before classes started on Aug. 8.
Among those introduced that morning was the newest member of Whitko Jr/Sr High School, Principal Jacob Everett.
Those new to Whitko in 2019:
Jacob Everett — principal at WJSHS
Michelle Bradley — WJSHS business teacher
Phil Jensen — WJSHS business teacher/varsity football coach
Derek Sorg — WJSHS engineering teacher
Sarah Wegener — WJSHS English teacher
Sarah Harrison — WJSHS English teacher
Mallery Pierce — WJSH family & community services
Lynelle Holloway — WJSHS Spanish
John Paul Secrest — WJSHS special education
Regina Stahl — WJSHS special education
Lindsay Cornwell — WJSHS special education
Emily Whiteleather — PES kindergarten
Lindsay Moseley — PES 2nd grade
Madison Clark — PES 2nd grade
Alexis Morris — PES 4th grade
Michele Smith — principal at PES
Brock Elliot — PES special education/resource teacher
Lauren Cahill — PES special education/resource teacher
Kristine Jacquay — PES special education/resource teacher
Rubin Gonzalez — custodian
Jennifer Brown — SWE 2nd grade
Nicole Berger — SWE 2nd grade
Jami Hixson — minibus driver
