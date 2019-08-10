SOUTH WHITLEY — Last week, Whitko’s newest faculty members visited the Central Office for an orientation welcome breakfast, days before classes started on Aug. 8.

Among those introduced that morning was the newest member of Whitko Jr/Sr High School, Principal Jacob Everett.

Those new to Whitko in 2019:

Jacob Everett — principal at WJSHS

Michelle Bradley — WJSHS business teacher

Phil Jensen — WJSHS business teacher/varsity football coach

Derek Sorg — WJSHS engineering teacher

Sarah Wegener — WJSHS English teacher

Sarah Harrison — WJSHS English teacher

Mallery Pierce — WJSH family & community services

Lynelle Holloway — WJSHS Spanish

John Paul Secrest — WJSHS special education

Regina Stahl — WJSHS special education

Lindsay Cornwell — WJSHS special education

Emily Whiteleather — PES kindergarten

Lindsay Moseley — PES 2nd grade

Madison Clark — PES 2nd grade

Alexis Morris — PES 4th grade

Michele Smith — principal at PES

Brock Elliot — PES special education/resource teacher

Lauren Cahill — PES special education/resource teacher

Kristine Jacquay — PES special education/resource teacher

Rubin Gonzalez — custodian

Jennifer Brown — SWE 2nd grade

Nicole Berger — SWE 2nd grade

Jami Hixson — minibus driver

