HUNTINGTON — Columbia City’s volleyball season came to a close after a well-fought sectional championship game against Homestead on Saturday evening, 3-0.
Despite the 3-0 score, the Eagles put up a strong fight against Homestead, losing 25-22, 25-19, 25-18.
“I’m very proud of the way we played,” head coach Kaitlin Daniels said. “We had some rocky games during the season, but in sectional time we came out and played really well. Homestead is a great program. The fact that we gave them a run — that’s really awesome.”
The loss ended a run of tough playing by the Eagles in sectional action.
Columbia City opened sectional play with a three-game win over Wayne in round 1, 25-16, 25-11, 25-12.
Sydney Boroff, Makenna Cook, Kendall Scott and Naomi Rubrake all had three aces. Scott also chipped in seven kills.
Abigael Chapman recorded four blocks, Savanna Reed had 10 assists, and Boroff tallied seven digs.
The Eagles also won game 2 in three games, 25-13, 25-17, 25-13.
Daniels noted that several players were key in sectional play.
“Naomi Rubrake is a senior and she truly left everything out on the floor — all of our seniors did,” Daniels said.
Though they didn’t come away with the win, the Eagles never gave up. Something Daniels has been emphasizing.
“If we’re going to lose, we’re going to go out swinging,” Daniels said.
Daniels, a first-year head coach, said she’s seen the team make a lot of progress during the season, and she looks forwarded to continuing that improvement.
“I think there was a lot of growth this season,” Daniels said. “We have a lot of potential for next season.”
The girls have seven juniors on this year’s squad, as well as a setter and other players who have the potential to return to next year’s team.
“We have a lot of experience coming back — we’ll probably be a force to be reckoned with,” she said.
The Eagles finish the season with a 9-24 record, including 2-5 in the Northeast 8 Conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.