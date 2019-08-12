COLUMBIA CITY – Columbia City’s girls golfers bounced back from a 174-182 season-opening loss at Wawasee to even their record at 1-1 with a 193-225 victory over the Northrop Lady Bruins at Colonial Oaks Golf Course.
The Eagle golfers opened the season on the road at Maxwelton Golf Club, taking on the host Wawasee Warriors. Despite a one-over-par medalist effort by the Lady Eagles’ Katie Hoag, Columbia City fell to the Warriors by a 174-182 score.
Hoag carded a 37 for a round that included two bogies and a birdie on one of the course’s par-fives. Hoag shared medalist honors with Wawasee’s Belle Brunner.
Columbia City’s Abby Pequignot posted a 43, and senior Katie Hoeppner came in at 49.
Carly Mabie carded a 53 and Lindsay McCammon was one shot behind with a 54 to round out the scoring for the varsity Eagles.
The Eagle JV fell to Wawasee’s reserves by a 228-245 score. Cora Hall led the Columbia City JV with a round of 60. Breanna Malcolm was a shot behind with a 61. Hayleigh Roberts and Olivia Potts both came in at 62 with Lily Fowler posted a 63 to round out the scoring for the Lady Eagle JV.
On Thursday, the Eagles traveled to Fort Wayne’s Colonial Oaks Golf Club to take on Northrop. Slow play ahead of the teams hampered play causing long waits on each hole, and scores that were higher than the opening match for Columbia City.
Despite the difficulties, Hoag took medalist honors for the second straight match, shooting a five-over-par 41. Columbia City’s Abby Pequignot shot a 46, with senior Mabie coming in at 51. McCammon carded a 55 with junior Hoeppner coming in one stroke behind at 56.
Northrop’s Skylar Whitman led the Bruins with a 46, with three of the Bruins shooting scores in the 60s.
In an abbreviated JV match, both teams only scored two golfers as Northrop was unable to field a full JV squad. Columbia City’s Cora Hall was the JV medalist with a round of 58, a single stroke ahead of Breanna Malcolm, who came in at 59 for a total team score of 117. Northrop’s Vivi Clark and Mikaela Klima scored a 64 and a 72, respectively, for a total of 136.
The Eagles are in the midst of a busy week, traveling to Manchester on Tuesday and North Side on Thursday before hosting Whitley County rival Churubusco on Friday at Eagle Glen Golf Course.
