LARWILL — The town of Larwill received a Community Crossings matching grant from Indiana Department of Transportation of nearly $130,000 recently.
Main Street in Larwill is getting resurfaced and American Disability Act compliant sidewalks in the next few months through the Next Level Roads: Community Crossing Initiative, a program that has helped several municipalities in Whitley County and across the state.
The long-term Next Level Roads plan allows cities, towns and counties in Indiana to improve existing roads and bridges.
The grant is a 75/25% matching grant for construction costs, meaning Larwill will pay 25% of the cost and will receive funding for the remaining 75%.
“This matching grant allows communities, towns, cities and counties to do more to improve the condition of roads and bridges,” said Lana Beregszazi, president of BCS Management.
“The town will be reimbursed once the state has a certification of completion.”
A partnership between the Community Crossing Initiative and the town of Larwill means Larwill residents will see their tax dollars matched 3-to-1 by the state of Indiana to improve the streets in town.
“Projects like this are crucial for the quality of life for residents and economic futures for communities like Larwill,” said Jon Myers, Whitley County Economic Development president.
“I applaud Larwill and BCS Management for their work to improve the town and bring investment into the local community.”
Larwill recently resurfaced Hammontree Street with the same funding and improved the storm drain system while completing the road resurfacing project.
The Main Street project in Larwill is projected to start within the next couple of months, weather permitting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.