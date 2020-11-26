Ross Furnas Nov 26, 2020 51 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ross A. Furnas, 62, of Larwill, Indiana, died at 6:22 p.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at his home.Arrangements by Smith & Sons Funeral Home in Columbia City. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll How will you be spending Thanksgiving this year? You voted: A large family gathering, as usual A smaller-than-usual gathering Just immediate family Alone, as usual Alone, for the first time Vote View Results Back Special Sections Summer Fun 2020 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDeKalb health officer issues COVID-19 rulesLaGrange County to get tougher about violations of mask ordersIs Indiana on the path to another shutdown?LaGrange, Noble counties log new COVID-deathsMother of drowned toddler in jailFriendsgiving grows to countywide mealCourt upholds demolition order for Garrett propertyMichigan man trades marijuana for car, gets arrestedWhitley COVID deaths spread across age categoriesAnother two deaths reported in DeKalb County, nine in last eight days Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News ACRES improving, closing trails in four-year plan Count your blessings, nourish love, think of others Angola French teacher wins award from state association Area Activities School resource officer resigns to become detective Charger Cheer Run benefits WN cheerleaders Fremont Schools transitions to hybrid learning Police blotter
