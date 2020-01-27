COLUMBIA CITY – Columbia City’s Lady Eagles showed no signs of a letdown against a visiting 2-16 DeKalb Lady Baron squad Friday evening.
Columbia City celebrated Senior Night by forcing double-digit turnovers in the first quarter, building a 19-0 lead on its way to a 60-28 pounding of the visitors at the Donald S. Weeks Gymnasium.
The Eagle defense was in high gear to start the contest, forcing five DeKalb turnovers inside the first three minutes of play. Senior Brayden Lickey got the Eagles on the scoreboard with a basket, followed by a bucket by fellow senior Carly Mabie to stake Columbia City to an early 6-0 lead.
The Columbia City defense continued to stymie the visiting Barons, forcing 11 first–quarter turnovers and limiting the Barons to only seven shots from the field in the first quarter. Meanwhile, the Eagle lead continued to grow. Senior Gabby Fry hit a jumper to put Columbia City up 8-0. Senior Olivia Shearer converted a three-point play to give the Eagles an 11-0 lead and then a shot from behind the 3-point line to put Columbia City up 14-0. Two baskets by Hailey Urban sandwiched around a free throw by the Eagle junior gave Columbia City a 19-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The visiting Barons got on the scoreboard early in the second quarter and put up nine points, but the Lady Eagles continued to extend the lead, putting up 17 second-quarter points and forcing another seven DeKalb turnovers.
Columbia City got to the free throw line five times in the second, knocking down 8-of-10 attempts. The Eagles also hit four shots from the field, including a three from senior Grace Schrader that came on a possession by the Lady Eagles that saw them get four attempts at the basket before Schrader’s three.
Six Lady Eagles put up points in the second quarter with Madison Woodward and Olivia Shearer both dropping in four, Grace Schrader and Hailey Urban added three each with sophomore Bekah Marshall hitting a basket and Lickey getting a free throw. Columbia City took a 36-9 lead into the locker room at halftime.
The visiting Lady Barons cut into the Eagle lead in the third quarter, as they started to drive to the basket against the Eagles. The Barons outscored the Eagles 14-6 in the third, cutting the Columbia City lead 19 at 42-23. Baskets by Schrader and Fry, and two free throws by Marshall accounted for the Eagle scoring in the third.
Columbia City came roaring back in the fourth with a quickly shifting zone defense limiting the Barons to only six shots from the field and five total points in the fourth quarter. On the offensive end the Eagles knocked down 9-of-12 free throws and four baskets for 18 fourth-quarter points and a 60-28 win. Seven Lady Eagles put points on the board in the fourth quarter with seniors Fry and Mabie each scoring four points.
Columbia City was led in scoring by Shearer with 13 points. Urban added nine, with Fry dropping in eight. Woodward and Lickey added seven points apiece. Lickey also pulled down six rebounds for Columbia City.
Seniors Mabie and Schrader hit for six points each, with Marshall rounding out the scoring for Columbia City with four points.
Columbia City also won the battle on the boards, pulling down 28 rebounds to 14 for DeKalb.
The Columbia City JV blew open a close contest outscoring the DeKalb reserves 36-11 over the final three quarters to take a 42-13 win over DeKalb’s JV.
Savanna Reed led the Eagle JV with 10 points. Madison Stonebreaker tallied eight points, with Mackensy Mabie and Eden Freeman hitting for seven points apiece. Kamrin Parker added six points for the Columbia City JV in the win.
