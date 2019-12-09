Nov. 27

7 traffic stops

4 special patrols

1 vehicle lockout

08:21 Traffic hazard on Connexion Way

12:45 Sex crime, 300 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard

13:47 Driving complaint, US 30 at SR 205

13:48 Theft, 400 block of North Chauncey Street

20:08 Intoxicated person, 500 block of East Ellsworth Street

Nov. 28

3 driving complaints

2 assist other agencies

2 special patrols

2 vehicle lockouts

1 traffic stop

05:37 Welfare check, 100 block of South Chauncey Street

09:06 Verbal disturbance, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

18:22 Suspicious person, 400 block of East Ellsworth Street

19:21 Domestic disturbance, 300 block of West Ellsworth Street

Nov. 29

7 special patrols

5 traffic stops

2 animal calls

1 assist other agency

1 alarm

1 vehicle lockout

01:02 Domestic disturbance, 100 block of West Walker Way

11:58 Property damage crash, 700 block of South Thornapple Court

13:09 Suspicious person, 600 block of East Countryside Drive

13:39 Criminal mischief, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

13:41 Theft on Park Terrace Boulevard

16:09 Fraud, 700 block of West Lincolnway

19:00 Property damage crash, US 30 at Armstrong Drive

19:04 Suspicious vehicle, 200 block of East Van Buren Street

20:01 Mental subject, 800 block of East Summit Drive

Nov. 30

4 traffic stops

3 special patrols

2 welfare checks

2 juvenile investigations

1 assist other agency

1 disabled vehicle

00:58 Suspicious person, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

10:05 Theft, 700 block of West Lincolnway

11:36 Property damage crash, US 30 at SR 205

16:46 Property damage crash, US 30 at SR 205

17:38 Theft, 100 block of South Chauncey Street

21:47 Burglary, 300 block of North Wayne Street

Dec. 1

5 vehicle lockouts

2 warrant services

2 traffic stops

2 assist other agencies

2 special patrols

04:15 Suspicious vehicle, 1000 block of East SR 205

04:30 Suspicious person, 1000 block of East SR 205

05:33 Assault, 400 block of West Catherine Avenue

22:56 Domestic disturbance, 600 block of West Business 30

Dec. 2

6 traffic stops

5 special patrols

1 ordinance violation

1 animal investigation

1 funeral detail

1 civil matter

04:22 Suspicious vehicle, 600 block of West Ellsworth Street

09:07 Child safety, 500 block of North Line Street

10:23 Property damage crash, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

11:05 Sex crime, 300 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard

11:38 Public warning test at City Hall

12:09 Suspicious person, 500 block of North Line Street

13:34 Suspicious person, US 30 at CR 100S.

13:47 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 200 block of West Frontage Road

16:10 Mental subject, 800 block of East Summit Drive

17:11 Property damage crash, 300 block of South Main Street

17:25 Verbal disturbance, 200 block of South Main Street

17:27 Property damage crash, 100 block of South Chauncey Street

Dec. 3

9 traffic stops

5 assist other agencies

3 welfare checks

2 special patrols

1 alarm

1 driving complaint

1 juvenile investigation

1 transport

1 lost property report

1 vehicle lockout

08:12 Fraud, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

08:38 Theft, 700 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard

11:25 Property damage crash, 200 block of West Van Buren Street

12:48 Intoxicated driver, 400 block of North Main Street

13:41 Property damage crash, 100 block of East Chicago Street

17:06 Property damage crash, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

Dec. 4

6 traffic stops

3 assist other agencies

2 special patrols

1 driving complaint

1 citizen assist

1 VIN inspection

1 parking violation

1 vehicle lockout

1 funeral detail

1 recovered property report

01:27 Suspicious vehicle, 600 block of North Opportunity Drive

02:59 Unwanted party, 800 block of Plantation Drive

04:37 Unwanted party, 700 block of North Burke Street

11:11 Suspicious person, 500 block of East Van Buren Street

13:38 Assault, 900 block of East Hanna Street

13:41 Suspicious, 500 block of North Line Street

16:25 Intoxicated person, 100 block of East Chicago Street

18:38 Property damage crash, 100 block of East Raleigh Court

Dec. 5

6 special patrols

5 traffic stops

3 assist other agencies

2 vehicle lockouts

1 animal investigation

1 warrant service

1 parking violation

14:28 Fraud, 600 block of East Countryside Drive

15:12 Unwanted parth, 100 block of East Chicago Street

16:13 Property damage crash, 1000 block of West Spartan Drive

16:23 Mental subject, 1200 block of West Westgate Avenue

22:47 Unsecure premises, 600 block of North Armstrong Drive

Dec. 6

5 traffic stops

5 assist other agencies

2 vehicle lockouts

2 special patrols

2 parking violations

1 welfare check

1 disabled vehicle

1 alarm

1 abandoned vehicle

1 citizen assist

11:31 Property damage crash, Line and North streets

14:04 Suspicious person, 700 block of East Countryside Drive

15:28 Property damage crash, 600 block of North Whitley Street

17:59 Property damage crash, US 30 at Main Street

21:11 Dangerous animal, 600 block of West North Street

21:31 Intoxicated driver, 400 block of North Line Street

Dec. 7

6 traffic stops

2 ordinance violations

2 funeral details

2 welfare checks

1 assist EMS

1 VIN inspection

1 animal investigation

1 lost property report

12:22 Criminal mischief, 300 block of North Street

12:50 Direct traffic, Main Street at Countryside Drive

20:11 Property damage crash, 3900 block of West Lincolnway

Dec. 8

3 traffic stops

2 assist other agencies

1 special patrol

03:26 Suspicious, 300 block of North Main Street

11:53 Theft, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

15:53 Suicide/attempt, 300 block of North Main Street

22:19 Disturbance/fight, 100 block of East Chicago Street

