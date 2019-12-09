Nov. 27
7 traffic stops
4 special patrols
1 vehicle lockout
08:21 Traffic hazard on Connexion Way
12:45 Sex crime, 300 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard
13:47 Driving complaint, US 30 at SR 205
13:48 Theft, 400 block of North Chauncey Street
20:08 Intoxicated person, 500 block of East Ellsworth Street
Nov. 28
3 driving complaints
2 assist other agencies
2 special patrols
2 vehicle lockouts
1 traffic stop
05:37 Welfare check, 100 block of South Chauncey Street
09:06 Verbal disturbance, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
18:22 Suspicious person, 400 block of East Ellsworth Street
19:21 Domestic disturbance, 300 block of West Ellsworth Street
Nov. 29
7 special patrols
5 traffic stops
2 animal calls
1 assist other agency
1 alarm
1 vehicle lockout
01:02 Domestic disturbance, 100 block of West Walker Way
11:58 Property damage crash, 700 block of South Thornapple Court
13:09 Suspicious person, 600 block of East Countryside Drive
13:39 Criminal mischief, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
13:41 Theft on Park Terrace Boulevard
16:09 Fraud, 700 block of West Lincolnway
19:00 Property damage crash, US 30 at Armstrong Drive
19:04 Suspicious vehicle, 200 block of East Van Buren Street
20:01 Mental subject, 800 block of East Summit Drive
Nov. 30
4 traffic stops
3 special patrols
2 welfare checks
2 juvenile investigations
1 assist other agency
1 disabled vehicle
00:58 Suspicious person, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
10:05 Theft, 700 block of West Lincolnway
11:36 Property damage crash, US 30 at SR 205
16:46 Property damage crash, US 30 at SR 205
17:38 Theft, 100 block of South Chauncey Street
21:47 Burglary, 300 block of North Wayne Street
Dec. 1
5 vehicle lockouts
2 warrant services
2 traffic stops
2 assist other agencies
2 special patrols
04:15 Suspicious vehicle, 1000 block of East SR 205
04:30 Suspicious person, 1000 block of East SR 205
05:33 Assault, 400 block of West Catherine Avenue
22:56 Domestic disturbance, 600 block of West Business 30
Dec. 2
6 traffic stops
5 special patrols
1 ordinance violation
1 animal investigation
1 funeral detail
1 civil matter
04:22 Suspicious vehicle, 600 block of West Ellsworth Street
09:07 Child safety, 500 block of North Line Street
10:23 Property damage crash, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
11:05 Sex crime, 300 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard
11:38 Public warning test at City Hall
12:09 Suspicious person, 500 block of North Line Street
13:34 Suspicious person, US 30 at CR 100S.
13:47 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 200 block of West Frontage Road
16:10 Mental subject, 800 block of East Summit Drive
17:11 Property damage crash, 300 block of South Main Street
17:25 Verbal disturbance, 200 block of South Main Street
17:27 Property damage crash, 100 block of South Chauncey Street
Dec. 3
9 traffic stops
5 assist other agencies
3 welfare checks
2 special patrols
1 alarm
1 driving complaint
1 juvenile investigation
1 transport
1 lost property report
1 vehicle lockout
08:12 Fraud, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
08:38 Theft, 700 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard
11:25 Property damage crash, 200 block of West Van Buren Street
12:48 Intoxicated driver, 400 block of North Main Street
13:41 Property damage crash, 100 block of East Chicago Street
17:06 Property damage crash, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
Dec. 4
6 traffic stops
3 assist other agencies
2 special patrols
1 driving complaint
1 citizen assist
1 VIN inspection
1 parking violation
1 vehicle lockout
1 funeral detail
1 recovered property report
01:27 Suspicious vehicle, 600 block of North Opportunity Drive
02:59 Unwanted party, 800 block of Plantation Drive
04:37 Unwanted party, 700 block of North Burke Street
11:11 Suspicious person, 500 block of East Van Buren Street
13:38 Assault, 900 block of East Hanna Street
13:41 Suspicious, 500 block of North Line Street
16:25 Intoxicated person, 100 block of East Chicago Street
18:38 Property damage crash, 100 block of East Raleigh Court
Dec. 5
6 special patrols
5 traffic stops
3 assist other agencies
2 vehicle lockouts
1 animal investigation
1 warrant service
1 parking violation
14:28 Fraud, 600 block of East Countryside Drive
15:12 Unwanted parth, 100 block of East Chicago Street
16:13 Property damage crash, 1000 block of West Spartan Drive
16:23 Mental subject, 1200 block of West Westgate Avenue
22:47 Unsecure premises, 600 block of North Armstrong Drive
Dec. 6
5 traffic stops
5 assist other agencies
2 vehicle lockouts
2 special patrols
2 parking violations
1 welfare check
1 disabled vehicle
1 alarm
1 abandoned vehicle
1 citizen assist
11:31 Property damage crash, Line and North streets
14:04 Suspicious person, 700 block of East Countryside Drive
15:28 Property damage crash, 600 block of North Whitley Street
17:59 Property damage crash, US 30 at Main Street
21:11 Dangerous animal, 600 block of West North Street
21:31 Intoxicated driver, 400 block of North Line Street
Dec. 7
6 traffic stops
2 ordinance violations
2 funeral details
2 welfare checks
1 assist EMS
1 VIN inspection
1 animal investigation
1 lost property report
12:22 Criminal mischief, 300 block of North Street
12:50 Direct traffic, Main Street at Countryside Drive
20:11 Property damage crash, 3900 block of West Lincolnway
Dec. 8
3 traffic stops
2 assist other agencies
1 special patrol
03:26 Suspicious, 300 block of North Main Street
11:53 Theft, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
15:53 Suicide/attempt, 300 block of North Main Street
22:19 Disturbance/fight, 100 block of East Chicago Street
