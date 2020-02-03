COLUMBIA CITY – New Haven’s boys basketball team put host Columbia City in a deep hole in the first quarter and then hung on, despite a furious Eagle rally in the second half, to take a 58-53 Northeast 8 Conference win Saturday evening on the Eagles’ home court.
It was Columbia City’s first conference loss.
The Bulldogs used their athleticism early to force the Eagles into turnovers on Columbia City’s first two possessions, and capitalized with baskets on each to take a 4-0 lead. The Bulldogs forced nine Columbia City turnovers in the first quarter and limited the hosts to only two field goals in the first quarter and five total points.
On the other end of the floor, the Bulldogs’ speed let them get to the basket, both on fast breaks and off set plays. Guard Jamarr Hutchins hit an early basket and a shot from behind the 3-point line for five first quarter points. Buckets by Bryce DeCamp and Donovynn Lewis helped extend the Bulldog lead.
Senior forward Thomas Latham went 4-for-4 from the free throw line, the last two pushing the New Haven lead to 13-3. The Bulldogs would go on to take a 17-5 lead at the end of the first quarter, putting the Eagles in a steep hole early.
New Haven extended the lead in the second quarter. Hutchins knocked down consecutive 3-pointers to push the lead to 31-17. The Eagles got a basket to cut the lead to 31-19, but the Bulldogs’ Latham knocked down a three-quarter court shot at the buzzer to send the Bulldogs celebrating on their way to the locker room at halftime with a 34-19 lead.
Following halftime, the Eagles began to whittle away at the New Haven lead. A basket by the Eagles’ Michael Sievers cut the margin to 11 at 36-25. Another basket by Sievers brought the deficit to single digits at 36-27. A three point play by Eagle Mitchell Wilson brought the hosts to within six at 36-30.
The Bulldogs countered with a three-point play of their own as Latham converted to put New Haven up 46-36 at the end of the third quarter.
The Eagles continued to chip away in the fourth quarter. A basket by Columbia City’s Mason Baker brought the hosts to within four at 47-43. The Bulldogs worked the ball into Latham, who was able to score or get fouled several times in succession. A basket by Columbia City cut the Bulldog lead to just two at 47-45. A three-point play by Latham pushed the Bulldog margin to five at 50-45.
The Eagles countered with a three by senior Max Bedwell, but the Bulldogs were able to get enough from the free-throw line to hold off the Eagles 58-53.
Latham led all scorers with 27 points and 15 rebounds, including 10 points from the free-throw line. Hutchins added 11 points for the Bulldogs including three buckets from behind the 3-point arc. Donovyn Lewis added six points, Darrion Brooks five and D’Andre Wright four. Ja’kar Williams put up three points and Bryce DeCamp rounded out the Bulldog scoring with two points.
The Bulldog JV fell behind 19-0 after going scoreless in the first quarter. The Bulldog reserves trailed 32-7 at halftime and fell 55-30 to the Columbia City reserves.
