July 19
13 traffic stops
5 vehicle lockouts
2 ordinance violations
2 animal calls
2 special patrol details
03:12 Theft, 600 BO North Main Street
08:33 Welfare check, 500 BO North Line Street.
10:02 Funeral detail, Smith & Sons.
12:23 Burglary, 700 BO East Countryside Drive.
12:41 911 hang up, 100 BO North Rolling Hills Avenue.
12:44 Child safety, 400 BO East Chicago Street.
13:18 Property damage crash at US 30 and SR 9.
14:05 Property damage crash, 500 BO North Line Street.
14:07 Domestic disturbance, 300 BO North Line Street.
14:23 Personal injury crash, Main Street at Walker Way.
14:53 Assist hospital, 1260 E SR 205.
16:54 Juvenile, 300 BO North Wayne Street.
17:51 911 hang up, 500 BO South Norris Court.
18:10 Vehicle theft, 200 BO North Line Street.
19:36 Alarm, 400 BO South Main Street.
21:32 Personal injury crash, US 30 at Line Street.
23:34 Suspicious person, Burke Street at Berkshire Drive.
July 20
13 traffic stops
3 special patrol details
2 assist other agencies
00:00 Suspicious person, Burke Street at Berkshire Drive.
08:30 Funeral detail, DeMoney-Grimes.
10:15 Animal neglect, 300 BO North Chauncey Street.
10:48 Parking violation, 200 BO North River Run Court.
15:33 Driving complaint, US 30 at SR 205.
19:01 Property damage crash, 500 BO North Main Street.
21:45 Fireworks complaint at Linda Lane and Line Street.
July 21
3 traffic stops
3 assist other agencies
00:00 Suspicious person, Burke Street at Berkshire Drive.
01:32 Parking violation, Armstrong Drive at Connexion Way.
01:36 Suspicious person, 500 BO West Plaza Drive.
02:57 Suspicious person, 500 BO South Towerview Drive.
03:58 Suspicious vehicle, 600 BO East Countryside Drive.
06:00 Extra patrol.
08:00 Abandoned vehicle, 500 BO West Connexion Way.
11:21 Domestic disturbance, 400 BO East Columbia Drive.
12:01 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 100 BO South Whitley Street.
15:33 Alarm, 500 BO North Main Street.
18:45 Mental subject, 500 BO South Norris Court.
20:15 Criminal mischief, 500 BO West Spencer Street.
