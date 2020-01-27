COLUMBIA CITY — If Mitchell Wilson’s shooting hand is hot like it has been for the past two games, he may break Columbia City’s all-time leading scoring record at this Saturday’s boys basketball game against New Haven.
Wilson has accumulated an incredible 68 points in two games, including 35 against Homestead last Tuesday and 33 against DeKalb on Saturday, putting him just 33 points away from the record that has held firm for six decades.
The record — 1,646 points — was set by Bill Schwarz 60 years ago, in 1960. It’s almost as old as the building itself, which opened in 1958.
Wilson surpassed the 1,000-point milestone Jan. 4, 2019, and has been on a steady pace for the record ever since. With eight more games guaranteed this season, barring illness or injury, Wilson would only have to score about four points per game to hit the 1,646 mark. Many believe he could do that blindfolded, as Wilson has been averaging more than 20 points per game for much of his high school career.
Wilson remains humble about the record and says his continued focus is on helping his team.
“I don’t count what I have,” Wilson said. “It’s just what the team needs me to do.”
Many fans are hoping for Wilson to break the scoring record on the home floor, in the last season at the Donald S. Weeks Gymnasium, as the school will move to its new building in the 2020 school year.
“It would be a lot cooler to break it at home,” Wilson said.
Wilson said he hopes to meet Schwarz, who he has much respect for.
“There’s been a lot of great players, so for him to have that record for so long, that’s pretty impressive,” Wilson said. “There’s a lot of respect there for sure.”
Columbia City’s game against New Haven on Saturday tips off at 7:30 p.m. The Bulldogs are 9-5 overall and 3-1 in the Northeast 8 Conference.
Columbia City is unbeaten in the NE8 at 4-0 and have an overall record of 7-8.
The Eagles have won four of their last five games, falling only to Fort Wayne powerhouse Homestead last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.