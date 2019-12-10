COLUMBIA CITY — This Christmas season, the United Way of Whitley County set a goal to receive five mattress donations for local children in need for Giving Tuesday.
The United Way partnered with Helpline of Whitley County to facilitate donations, collecting a total of 27 mattresses. One local business took it upon itself to answer the call in a big way.
Carnivore Fitness donated 20 mattresses and bed frames to the United Way for Giving Tuesday earlier this month.
Cameron Deckard, owner of Carnivore Fitness, ran a Black Friday special — for every person who made a commitment to their fitness by purchasing a membership to Carnivore Fitness, a bed was donated for a Whitley County child.
The idea came after Sheena Stewart, administrative assistant at Carnivore Fitness, saw an email from the United Way.
“I just knew we could blow that number (5 mattress goal) out of the water,” Stewart said. “I knew Cameron was going to launch the special, so I thought it would be awesome to buy a bed for every paid-in-full membership purchased. Helpline is such an amazing nonprofit organization in our community and they often go unnoticed.”
Carnivore Fitness rented a U-Haul and made a surprise visit to drop off the beds to the United Way — which was met with surprise.
Along with mattresses and bed frames, the United Way was able to provide pillows and blankets for the children.
