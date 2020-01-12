Wildcats down Rochester
ROCHESTER — Whitko’s boys basketball team defeated Rochester on Jan. 10, 75-62, led by outstanding play by Brett Sickafoose.
Sickafoose led the team with 31 points, including 11-for-12 from the free-throw line, eight assists, seven rebounds and a steal.
The Wildcats led Rochester 20-14 in the first quarter and 39-28 at halftime.
Whitko outscored the hosts 24-12 in the third quarter to lead 63-40 going into the fourth quarter.
Rochester had its best quarter in the fourth, scoring 22 points to Whitko’s 12.
Will Rickerd added 19 points and seven rebounds, Clayton Ebbinghouse had 14 points, Drake Lewis added 11 points and Cameron app tallied five rebounds.
Whitko girls fall to Rochester
SOUTH WHITLEY — Rochester’s girls basketball team handed Whitko a 63-14 loss on Saturday in South Whitley.
Rochester outscored Whitko 20-2 in the first quarter and 14-3 in the second, making the halftime score 34-5.
It was more of the same in the third quarter, as the visitors scored 18 points to Whitko’s five. Going into the fourth quarter, the Wildcats trailed 52-10.
Morgan Howard led the team in scoring with six points, followed by Elizabeth Miller and Kirsten Schipper with three apiece.
Miller led the team in rebounds with six. Howard and Miller each recorded two steals.
Whitko grapplers get first two wins
LIGONIER — Whitko’s wrestling team captured its first two wins of the season at the West Noble Super Duals on Saturday, topping North Side 42-18 and Bishop Luers 40-30.
For the day, Jordan Courter went 3-2, Nathan Miller 4-1, Robert Werstler 4-1, Cody Adkins 4-1, Isaiah Kyles 4-1, Sam Lozier 3-2 and Ethan Schuh 3-2.
The team also competed against, and fell to: Marian (36-30), Saville (51-21) and West Noble (71-12).
