WHITLEY COUNTY — The following individuals were arrested and booked in the Whitley County Jail:
Jessica J. Weigold, 24, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Aug. 5, charged with failure to appear.
Gladys C. Kain, 28, of Columbia City, was arrested Aug. 5 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with probation violation.
Thaddeus G. Tharp, 38, of Warsaw, was arrested Aug. 5 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to comply.
Daniel L. Jarrett II, 25, of Michigan City, was arrested Aug. 5, charged with failure to comply.
Paige A. Herendeen, 32, of Churubusco, was arrested Aug. 5 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with probation violation.
Christina B. Whitesell, 30, of Columbia City, was arrested Aug. 5 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with neglect of a dependent, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Brandon C. Hudson, 34, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Aug. 6 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI controlled substance.
Jason L. Burns, 35, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Aug. 6 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with driving while suspended misdemeanor.
Trevor R. Van, 29, of Auburn, was arrested Aug. 7 by the Indiana State Police, charged with possession of a narcotic drug and paraphernalia.
Michael M. Phillips, 36, of Hammond, was arrested Aug. 8 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with synthetic identity deception.
Christopher A. Padgett, 34, of Columbia City, was arrested Aug. 8 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with possession of marijuana and two counts possession of paraphernalia.
Felicia R. Love, 37, of South Bend, was arrested Aug. 9 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with OWI and OWI per se.
Allen W. Clark, 35, of Columbia City, was arrested Aug. 9 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with obstruction of justice and possession of methamphetamine.
Kinte J. Johnson Jr., of South Bend, was arrested Aug. 9 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of a narcotic drug.
Daniel J. Platter Jr., of Columbia City, was arrested Aug. 9 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with probation violation.
Wadud R. Muhammad, 32, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Aug. 10 by the Indiana State Police, charged with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, and driving while suspended prior.
Jeremy A. Bogner, 30, of Columbia City, was arrested Aug. 10 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with aggravated battery.
Danny G. Schard, 35, of Glenwood Springs, Colorado, was arrested Aug. 10 by the Indiana State Police, charged with OWI.
Orien J. Rosbugh, 25, of North Webster, was arrested Aug. 10 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and possession of paraphernalia.
Nai W. M. Aung, 40, of Bremen, was arrested Aug. 10, charged with OWI controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia.
Lisa A. Vinson, 52, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Aug. 10 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI.
Juan F. Flores, 38, of Columbia City, was arrested Aug. 10 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with public intoxication.
Michael R. Connelly II, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Aug. 10 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with OWI, OWI per se and public intoxication.
Sarah R. Turner, 31, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Aug. 11 by the Indiana State Police, charged with OWI.
Jacob K. Kraemer, 19, of South Whitley, was arrested Aug. 11 by the Indiana State Police, charged with possession of marijuana.
Dana N. Kirkpatrick, 32, of Churubusco, was arrested Aug. 11 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with domestic battery.
Dylan R. Hall, 23, of Michigan, was arrested Aug. 12 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with possession of hypodermic needles and visiting a common nuisance.
Maedith K. Dempsey, 25, of Westerville, Ohio, was arrested Aug. 12 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with possession of hypodermic needles, methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance.
Devin P. Bowers, 26, of Bryan, Ohio, was arrested Aug. 12 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with possession of hypodermic needles and methamphetamine, theft and two counts of unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle.
Andrew D. Bise, 35, of Ossian, was arrested Aug. 12 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with OWI and OWI per se.
Phillip G. Bowers, 31, of South Whitley, was arrested Aug. 12, charged with possession of marijuana.
Bon S. Wallace, 32, of Columbia City, was arrested Aug. 12 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with battery causing bodily injury, possession of paraphernalia and marijuana and habitual traffic violator.
Devin W. Murtaugh, 34, of Larwill, was arrested Aug. 13, charged with possession of hypodermic needles.
Sean T. Rodey, 29, of Columbia City, was arrested Aug. 13 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with driving while suspended prior.
Brandon C. Hudson, 34, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Aug. 13 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to comply.
Beth A. Argerbright, 41, of Columbia City, was arrested Aug. 13 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with probation violation.
Dominique L. Brown, 20, of New Haven, was arrested Aug. 13 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to comply.
Gavin D. Ulshafer, 20, of Liberty Mills, was arrested Aug. 13, charged with probation violation.
Darla K. Harrell, 52, of Plymouth, was arrested Aug. 13 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of cocaine, two counts of possession of a narcotic drug, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Trenton M. Elder, 26, of Pierceton, was arrested Aug. 14 by the Indiana State Police, charged with possession of a synthetic drug and paraphernalia.
Kody K. Simpkins, 32, of Columbia City, was arrested Aug. 14, charged with failure to appear.
Michael J. Whitlow, 45, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Aug. 14, charged with theft.
Andrew T. Biddle, 25, of Churubusco, was arrested Aug. 14, charged with making an unlawful proposition.
Thomas A. Goacher, 40, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Aug. 14 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with burglary, theft and false informing.
Thomas P. Weisman, 34, of Indianapolis, was arrested Aug. 15 by the Indiana State Police, charged with OWI controlled substance.
Cindy Powell, 46, of Mansfield, Ohio, was arrested Aug. 15 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with probation violation.
Robert J. Cody, 35, of Columbia City, was arrested Aug. 15 by the Indiana State Police, charged with probation violation.
Jarod L. Goble, 41, of Columbia City, was arrested Aug. 15 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with habitual traffic violator.
Robert L. Crooks, 55, of Columbia City, was arrested Aug. 15 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI endangering a person and OWI per se.
Darren A. Rowland, 25, of Columbia City, was arrested Aug. 15 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with public intoxication.
Marissa C. Kleeberg, 42, of Columbia City, was arrested Aug. 16 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia.
Neil D. Nevil, 43, of Columbia City, was arrested Aug. 16 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of methamphetamine, paraphernalia and altered interim license plate.
Joanna M. Baker, 29, of Syracuse, was arrested Aug. 16 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with auto theft and driving while suspended prior.
Jesse M. Garcia, 35, of Merrillville, was arrested Aug. 16 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with probation violation.
Nichole L. Potts, 40, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Aug. 16 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to comply.
Jeffery D. Saggars, 48, of Larwill, was arrested Aug. 16, charged with OWI and OWI per se.
Carlos Martinez, 19, of Newbury Park, California, was arrested Aug. 17 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with minor in possession of alcohol.
Hector L. Alvisures, 27, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Aug. 17 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI, OWI per se and operating while never licensed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.