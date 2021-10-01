COLUMBIA CITY — Columbia City lost a close Northeast 8 Conference football game to East Noble 19-16 Friday night.
Garrett Klefeker kicked his third field goal of the contest to put the Eagles (4-3, 3-2 NE8) in front. He made it from 41 yards out early in the fourth quarter to give the home team a 16-13 lead.
The Columbia City defense was solid against a high-powered Knight offense throughout the game. But East Noble stepped up late.
Ethan Nickles scored from seven yards out for his second touchdown of the game with 4 minutes, 33 seconds to put the Knights up 19-16. The Eagles stopped EN on its two-point conversion try.
Columbia City had a last chance to at least tie. But East Noble (4-2, 3-2) stopped the Eagles on downs.
Nickles had 192 yards rushing on 29 carries to lead the Knights.
For Columbia City, Greg Bolt was 5-of-126 passing for 108 yards and rushed for 38 yards and touchdown on 12 carries. Ethan Sievers ran for 75 yards on 15 carries. Hunter Herron caught two passes for 64 yards.
The Eagles will travel to Class 4A state-ranked Leo this coming Friday night.
