COLUMBIA CITY — Columbia City’s girls golf team ran its winning streak to four, with wins over Manchester, North Side and Churubusco last week.
On Tuesday, the Eagles traveled to North Manchester’s Sycamore Golf Club and came home with a 185-226 win over the Squires.
The Eagles followed that win with another on Thursday when they hit the road for a match at McMillen Park in Fort Wayne, downing the host North Side team by a 167-230 score.
Columbia City capped the successful week with a victory over Churubusco, 209-238, at Eagle Glen Golf Course.
At Manchester, junior Katie Hoag continued a solid start to the season, claiming medalist honors for the third straight time with a one-over-par 37 on the back nine at Sycamore Golf Club.
Columbia City sophomore Abby Pequignot came in with a 45 to take the number two spot for the Eagles. Junior Katie Hoeppner was next, posting a 50.
Senior Carly Mabie carded a 53, and freshman Lindsey McCammon rounded out the scoring for the Eagles with a 57.
Sam Kissel led Manchester, posting a 42, with Alissa Bickerstaff coming in at 53. Kayla Hippensteel and Delani Hendersen turned in rounds of 62 and 69, respectively, for the Squires.
On Thursday, the Eagles ran their season record to 3-1 with a dominating win over the host North Side team.
Playing the back nine at McMillen Park, the Eagles posted their lowest nine-hole total of the season at 167.
Leading the way for the Eagles for the fourth match in a row was Hoag, who shot a two-over-par 34 to claim medalist honors.
Jocelin Willis led the host Legends with a 47, a score matched by the number five scorer for the Eagles. Hoeppner carded a 43, claiming the number two spot for the Eagles, with freshman McCammon a stroke behind at 44.
Pequignot shot a 46 and Mabie came in at 47 to finish the scoring for Columbia City.
For the Legends, Willis was the only golfer to break 60, as Cing Kim shot 60, with EhLay Htoo posting a 61 and Lian Cing a 62. Eliza McCord rounded out the scoring for the Legends with a 63.
Against county-rival Churubusco, Hoag carded a 43, followed by Pequignot and Mabie with 47s. McCammon scored a 49 and Hoeppner shot a 51.
For Churubusco, Molly Geiger came in with a 46, followed by Kenzi Tonkel with a 47, Breanna Lehman with a 57, Kaitlynn Shull with a 59 and Allie Knaver at 64.
Churubusco’s junior varsity squad came away with a 238-243 victory, led by Brooke George with a 56 and Maddy Dreibelbis with a 57. Columbia City’s JV was led by Lily Fowler with a 55.
