Diana Fesko Feb 11, 2021 53 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Diana Clare Fesko (nee Golden), 73, died on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at home in Fort Wayne.Arrangements by Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City, Indiana. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll If Donald Trump starts a new political party, would you support it? You voted: Yes, enthusiastically! Maybe No Vote View Results Back Special Sections Summer Fun 2020 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles'Dead' man arrested by ISPMan jailed on voyeurism chargesCitizens urged to protest state legislators' 'slap in the face' to public educationMan who pulled gun on Kendallville officer sentenced to 22 1/2 yearsKlan group plans gathering in AuburnOne person critical after Sunday crash near WaterlooOn top of his gameJenny Lou's Greenery opens SaturdayPolice lured alleged molester to his arrestYoung's stimulus amendment approved with bipartisan support Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Top Ads KD135528 KD135527 KD135340 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Crime down, service calls up for Ligonier in 2020 Albion debates decorated alley issue Physician expands practice to LaGrange office Local students named to Manchester University fall 2020 Dean's List Church hosting drive-by Ash Wednesday observance Tapestry announces ‘Good Bones’ host as keynote speaker for 2021 event Ice sculpture display, carriage rides offered this weekend DeKalb Farm Mutual holds annual meeting
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.