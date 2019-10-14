Sept. 27

6 special patrol details

4 assist other agencies

3 traffic stops

2 citizen assists

2 disabled vehicles

2 ordinance violations

02:59 Suspicious person, 300 block of West Ellsworth Street

10:05 Drug complaint, 300 block of South Towerview Drive

10:19 Animal running at large, 900 block of South Sommerset Trail

12:16 Welfare check, 200 block of East Ellsworth Street

12:37 Welfare check, 600 block of East Countryside Drive

13:08 Funeral detail at Smith & Sons

15:07 Vehicle crash/leaving scene at Line and Van Buren streets

16:08 Property damage crash, Line Street at Frontage Road

16:22 Property damage crash, Frontage Road at Main Street

16:42 Domestic disturbance, 100 block of North Madison Street

20:29 Suicide/attempt, 300 block of South Main Street

22:03 Welfare check, 300 block of South Main Street

Sept. 28

8 special patrol details

4 traffic stops

2 assist other agencies

02:51 Suspicious, Van Buren and Chauncey streets

08:16 Funeral detail at DeMoney Grimes

08:44 Property damage crash, 500 block of North Main Street

09:25 Property damage crash, Lincolnway at US 30

10:43 Death investigation, 600 block of West Business 30

11:16 Vehicle lockout, 100 block of North Singing Quail Court

14:32 Animal neglect, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

16:07 Animal neglect, 300 block of East Collins Street

22:25 Property damage crash, 100 block of West Ellsworth Street

Sept. 29

10 traffic stops

7 special patrol details

2 assist other agencies

00:17 Suspicious vehicle, 600 block of West Old Trail Road

01:39 Suspicious vehicle, 400 block of South Whitley Street

02:31 Suspicious vehicle, 400 block of South Whitley Street

03:30 Suspicious person, 600 block of West Squawbuck Road

04:06 Suspicious vehicle, 600 block of West Squawbuck Road

10:39 Repossession, 500 block of South Norris Court

12:47 Animal, 900 block of South Line Street

14:35 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 600 block of East Countryside Drive

15:22 Alarm, 100 block of West Van Buren Street

17:23 Domestic disturbance, 500 block of South Indiana Avenue

18:17 Criminal trespass, 300 block of South Elm Street

18:28 Vehicle lockout, 300 block of East River Bluff Drive

19:29 Domestic disturbance on Holden Road

20:30 Runaway juvenile, 200 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard

21:43 Intoxicated person, 400 block of East Raleigh Court

Sept. 30

11 special patrol details

10 traffic stops

5 assist other agencies

3 vehicle lockouts

07:27 Child safety, 1000 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard

07:45 Identity theft on West Barbara Drive

08:02 Citizen assist, 800 block of East Denzil Drive

11:59 Suspicious person at Line and Spencer streets

13:47 Theft, 500 block of West Connexion Way

13:50 Animal, 200 block of North Oak Street

14:50 Parking violation, 100 block of South Main Street

15:08 Property damage crash, 900 block of West Connexion Way

15:30 Property damage crash, Hanna Street at Indiana Avenue

17:06 Animal on North Grove Park Drive

18:42 Theft/shoplifting, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

19:44 Alarm, 4900 block of North CR 50W

20:11 Welfare check, 600 block of North Opportunity Drive

20:18 Theft/shoplifting, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

21:50 Repossession, 300 block of North Walnut Street

22:01 Driving complaint, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

22:27 Harassment/intimidation, 600 block of East Ellsworth Street

Oct. 1

5 special patrol details

4 traffic stops

4 assist other agencies

05:44 Disabled vehicle, US 30 at SR 205

09:51 Citizen assist, 100 block of East Chicago Street

11:02 VIN inspection at City Hall

12:29 Criminal mischief, 300 block of East Van Buren Street

12:58 Fraud, 1000 block of West Spartan Drive

15:41 Personal injury crash, US 30 at SR 205

16:35 Property damage crash, Line Street at Plaza Drive

16:40 Assault, 100 block of North Walnut Street

18:06 Assault, 100 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard

19:05 Animal, 1000 block of East SR 205

22:24 Repossession, 200 block of North Oak Street

Oct. 2

9 traffic stops

3 special patrol details

2 assist other agencies

00:04 Suicide/attempt, 1100 block of West Depoy Drive

01:54 Welfare check, 600 block of North Main Street

12:25 Welfare check, 100 block of North Walnut Street

13:29 Funeral detail at Smith & Sons

13:52 Theft, 100 block of South Line Street

14:30 Mental subject, 600 block of East Ellsworth Street

15:48 Welfare check, 300 block of East Chicago Street

20:20 Runaway juvenile, 200 block of North Walnut Street

23:25 Suspicious vehicle, Weigand Drive at Line Street

Oct. 3

12 traffic stops

3 special patrol details

2 citizen assists

2 recovered property reports

09:27 Drug complaint, 700 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard

09:44 Vehicle lockout, 400 block of East Collins Street

09:46 VIN inspection, 400 block of East Collins Stteet

10:04 Disabled vehicle, Liberty Drive at SR 9

12:31 Mental subject, 200 block of West Jackson Street

13:42 Property damage crash, US 30 at Main Street

15:57 Fight/disturbance, 400 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard

16:05 Alarm, 500 block of North Garland Avenue

16:22 Suicide/attempt, 300 block of North Line Street

19:17 Suspicious person on Park Terrace Boulevard

20:06 Theft, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

20:33 Alarm, 100 block of South Eagle Glen Trail

20:53 Suspicious vehicle at Ellsworth and Chauncey streets

22:54 Animal running at large, 300 block of North Chauncey Street

Oct. 4

18 traffic stops

5 special patrol details

3 assist other agencies

2 traffic hazards

00:15 Suspicious vehicle, 100 block of South Eagle Glen Trail

11:06 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 200 block of West Diplomat Drive

12:31 Theft, 100 block of East Chicago Street

13:01 Citizen assist on Jeffery Drive

15:17 Welfare check, 300 block of East Swihart Street

16:01 Property damage crash, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

16:59 Vehicle lockout, 100 block of North Plaza Drive

17:10 Theft, 500 block of North Elm Street

17:32 VIN inspection, 400 block of North Blue River Drive

22:57 Disabled vehicle, US 30 at SR 205

Oct. 5

19 traffic stops

2 special patrol details

2 recovered property reports

06:42 Alarm, 500 block of North Main Street

07:01 Driving complaint, US 30 at SR 205

09:48 Property damage crash, 700 block of West Connexion Way

10:11 Funeral detail at DeMoney Grimes

10:39 Vehicle lockout, 1000 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard

15:42 Domestic disturbance, 900 block of South Camden Drive

16:17 Suspicious, 600 block of North Opportunity Drive

16:27 Theft/drive off, 600 block of East Countryside Drive

16:58 Animal neglect, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

17:55 Unsecure premises, 100 block of West Van Buren Street

20:51 Intoxicated driver at Line and Market streets

22:03 Domestic disturbance at Main and Jackson streets

Oct. 6

20 traffic stops

6 special patrol details

5 assist other agencies

2 disabled vehicles

14:39 Child safety, 500 block of North Main Street

16:52 Animal, 900 block of South Line Street

18:39 Vehicle lockout, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

19:58 Traffic hazard at South Park Cemetery

Oct. 7

21 traffic stops

10 special patrol details

2 vehicle lockouts

08:06 Alarm, 500 block of North Line Street

10:49 Theft, 200 block of South Towerview Drive

12:07 Public warning test at City Hall

13:03 Animal neglect, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

13:26 Funeral detail at Smith & Sons

16:17 Theft from a vehicle, 200 block of South Line Street

16:57 Child safety, 300 block of North Walnut Street

17:18 Animal neglect, 600 block of East Countryside Drive

20:03 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

Oct 8.

34 traffic stops

6 special patrol details

3 assist other agencies

2 vehicle lockouts

06:45 Suspicious person, 400 block of North Elm Street

08:02 Property damage crash at Main and Ellsworth streets

09:03 Alarm, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

09:54 Recovered property, 100 block of South Chauncey Street

15:13 Property damage crash, Line Street at Diplomat Drive

20:01 Suspicious, SR 205 at Towerview Drive

23:03 Suspicious vehicle, 600 block of East Countryside Drive

Oct. 9

14 traffic stops

10 special patrol details

4 vehicle lockouts

2 VIN inspections

2 assist other agencies

01:12 Unsecure premises, 700 block of North Oak Street

09:59 Suspicious, 1100 block of East SR 205

14:51 Personal injury crash, 500 block of North Line Street

15:04 Solicitor, Columbia Parkway at Bayview Court

15:53 Disabled vehicle, US 30 at SR 205

16:18 Suspicious, Dowell Road at SR 205

16:46 Animal neglect at Line and Market streets

17:32 Animal running at large, Oak and Market streets

20:23 Driving complaint, US 30 at Lincolnway

21:16 Protective order violation, 100 block of South Chauncey Street

22:39 Welfare check, 1000 block of East US 30

Oct. 10

8 traffic stops

6 special patrol details

3 ordinance violations

2 vehicle lockouts

2 disabled vehicles

08:03 Repossession, 700 block of North Browning Street

08:31 Animal, 1600 block of West Business 30

10:29 VIN inspection, 500 block of East Jefferson Street

13:36 Vehicle crash/leaving scene at Walnut and Jackson streets

18:00 Recovered property, 600 block of East Countryside Drive

18:28 Animal, Park Street at Gates Road

18:34 Theft, 400 block of West Ellsworth Street

