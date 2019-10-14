Sept. 27
6 special patrol details
4 assist other agencies
3 traffic stops
2 citizen assists
2 disabled vehicles
2 ordinance violations
02:59 Suspicious person, 300 block of West Ellsworth Street
10:05 Drug complaint, 300 block of South Towerview Drive
10:19 Animal running at large, 900 block of South Sommerset Trail
12:16 Welfare check, 200 block of East Ellsworth Street
12:37 Welfare check, 600 block of East Countryside Drive
13:08 Funeral detail at Smith & Sons
15:07 Vehicle crash/leaving scene at Line and Van Buren streets
16:08 Property damage crash, Line Street at Frontage Road
16:22 Property damage crash, Frontage Road at Main Street
16:42 Domestic disturbance, 100 block of North Madison Street
20:29 Suicide/attempt, 300 block of South Main Street
22:03 Welfare check, 300 block of South Main Street
Sept. 28
8 special patrol details
4 traffic stops
2 assist other agencies
02:51 Suspicious, Van Buren and Chauncey streets
08:16 Funeral detail at DeMoney Grimes
08:44 Property damage crash, 500 block of North Main Street
09:25 Property damage crash, Lincolnway at US 30
10:43 Death investigation, 600 block of West Business 30
11:16 Vehicle lockout, 100 block of North Singing Quail Court
14:32 Animal neglect, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
16:07 Animal neglect, 300 block of East Collins Street
22:25 Property damage crash, 100 block of West Ellsworth Street
Sept. 29
10 traffic stops
7 special patrol details
2 assist other agencies
00:17 Suspicious vehicle, 600 block of West Old Trail Road
01:39 Suspicious vehicle, 400 block of South Whitley Street
02:31 Suspicious vehicle, 400 block of South Whitley Street
03:30 Suspicious person, 600 block of West Squawbuck Road
04:06 Suspicious vehicle, 600 block of West Squawbuck Road
10:39 Repossession, 500 block of South Norris Court
12:47 Animal, 900 block of South Line Street
14:35 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 600 block of East Countryside Drive
15:22 Alarm, 100 block of West Van Buren Street
17:23 Domestic disturbance, 500 block of South Indiana Avenue
18:17 Criminal trespass, 300 block of South Elm Street
18:28 Vehicle lockout, 300 block of East River Bluff Drive
19:29 Domestic disturbance on Holden Road
20:30 Runaway juvenile, 200 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard
21:43 Intoxicated person, 400 block of East Raleigh Court
Sept. 30
11 special patrol details
10 traffic stops
5 assist other agencies
3 vehicle lockouts
07:27 Child safety, 1000 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard
07:45 Identity theft on West Barbara Drive
08:02 Citizen assist, 800 block of East Denzil Drive
11:59 Suspicious person at Line and Spencer streets
13:47 Theft, 500 block of West Connexion Way
13:50 Animal, 200 block of North Oak Street
14:50 Parking violation, 100 block of South Main Street
15:08 Property damage crash, 900 block of West Connexion Way
15:30 Property damage crash, Hanna Street at Indiana Avenue
17:06 Animal on North Grove Park Drive
18:42 Theft/shoplifting, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
19:44 Alarm, 4900 block of North CR 50W
20:11 Welfare check, 600 block of North Opportunity Drive
20:18 Theft/shoplifting, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
21:50 Repossession, 300 block of North Walnut Street
22:01 Driving complaint, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
22:27 Harassment/intimidation, 600 block of East Ellsworth Street
Oct. 1
5 special patrol details
4 traffic stops
4 assist other agencies
05:44 Disabled vehicle, US 30 at SR 205
09:51 Citizen assist, 100 block of East Chicago Street
11:02 VIN inspection at City Hall
12:29 Criminal mischief, 300 block of East Van Buren Street
12:58 Fraud, 1000 block of West Spartan Drive
15:41 Personal injury crash, US 30 at SR 205
16:35 Property damage crash, Line Street at Plaza Drive
16:40 Assault, 100 block of North Walnut Street
18:06 Assault, 100 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard
19:05 Animal, 1000 block of East SR 205
22:24 Repossession, 200 block of North Oak Street
Oct. 2
9 traffic stops
3 special patrol details
2 assist other agencies
00:04 Suicide/attempt, 1100 block of West Depoy Drive
01:54 Welfare check, 600 block of North Main Street
12:25 Welfare check, 100 block of North Walnut Street
13:29 Funeral detail at Smith & Sons
13:52 Theft, 100 block of South Line Street
14:30 Mental subject, 600 block of East Ellsworth Street
15:48 Welfare check, 300 block of East Chicago Street
20:20 Runaway juvenile, 200 block of North Walnut Street
23:25 Suspicious vehicle, Weigand Drive at Line Street
Oct. 3
12 traffic stops
3 special patrol details
2 citizen assists
2 recovered property reports
09:27 Drug complaint, 700 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard
09:44 Vehicle lockout, 400 block of East Collins Street
09:46 VIN inspection, 400 block of East Collins Stteet
10:04 Disabled vehicle, Liberty Drive at SR 9
12:31 Mental subject, 200 block of West Jackson Street
13:42 Property damage crash, US 30 at Main Street
15:57 Fight/disturbance, 400 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard
16:05 Alarm, 500 block of North Garland Avenue
16:22 Suicide/attempt, 300 block of North Line Street
19:17 Suspicious person on Park Terrace Boulevard
20:06 Theft, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
20:33 Alarm, 100 block of South Eagle Glen Trail
20:53 Suspicious vehicle at Ellsworth and Chauncey streets
22:54 Animal running at large, 300 block of North Chauncey Street
Oct. 4
18 traffic stops
5 special patrol details
3 assist other agencies
2 traffic hazards
00:15 Suspicious vehicle, 100 block of South Eagle Glen Trail
11:06 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 200 block of West Diplomat Drive
12:31 Theft, 100 block of East Chicago Street
13:01 Citizen assist on Jeffery Drive
15:17 Welfare check, 300 block of East Swihart Street
16:01 Property damage crash, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
16:59 Vehicle lockout, 100 block of North Plaza Drive
17:10 Theft, 500 block of North Elm Street
17:32 VIN inspection, 400 block of North Blue River Drive
22:57 Disabled vehicle, US 30 at SR 205
Oct. 5
19 traffic stops
2 special patrol details
2 recovered property reports
06:42 Alarm, 500 block of North Main Street
07:01 Driving complaint, US 30 at SR 205
09:48 Property damage crash, 700 block of West Connexion Way
10:11 Funeral detail at DeMoney Grimes
10:39 Vehicle lockout, 1000 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard
15:42 Domestic disturbance, 900 block of South Camden Drive
16:17 Suspicious, 600 block of North Opportunity Drive
16:27 Theft/drive off, 600 block of East Countryside Drive
16:58 Animal neglect, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
17:55 Unsecure premises, 100 block of West Van Buren Street
20:51 Intoxicated driver at Line and Market streets
22:03 Domestic disturbance at Main and Jackson streets
Oct. 6
20 traffic stops
6 special patrol details
5 assist other agencies
2 disabled vehicles
14:39 Child safety, 500 block of North Main Street
16:52 Animal, 900 block of South Line Street
18:39 Vehicle lockout, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
19:58 Traffic hazard at South Park Cemetery
Oct. 7
21 traffic stops
10 special patrol details
2 vehicle lockouts
08:06 Alarm, 500 block of North Line Street
10:49 Theft, 200 block of South Towerview Drive
12:07 Public warning test at City Hall
13:03 Animal neglect, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
13:26 Funeral detail at Smith & Sons
16:17 Theft from a vehicle, 200 block of South Line Street
16:57 Child safety, 300 block of North Walnut Street
17:18 Animal neglect, 600 block of East Countryside Drive
20:03 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
Oct 8.
34 traffic stops
6 special patrol details
3 assist other agencies
2 vehicle lockouts
06:45 Suspicious person, 400 block of North Elm Street
08:02 Property damage crash at Main and Ellsworth streets
09:03 Alarm, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
09:54 Recovered property, 100 block of South Chauncey Street
15:13 Property damage crash, Line Street at Diplomat Drive
20:01 Suspicious, SR 205 at Towerview Drive
23:03 Suspicious vehicle, 600 block of East Countryside Drive
Oct. 9
14 traffic stops
10 special patrol details
4 vehicle lockouts
2 VIN inspections
2 assist other agencies
01:12 Unsecure premises, 700 block of North Oak Street
09:59 Suspicious, 1100 block of East SR 205
14:51 Personal injury crash, 500 block of North Line Street
15:04 Solicitor, Columbia Parkway at Bayview Court
15:53 Disabled vehicle, US 30 at SR 205
16:18 Suspicious, Dowell Road at SR 205
16:46 Animal neglect at Line and Market streets
17:32 Animal running at large, Oak and Market streets
20:23 Driving complaint, US 30 at Lincolnway
21:16 Protective order violation, 100 block of South Chauncey Street
22:39 Welfare check, 1000 block of East US 30
Oct. 10
8 traffic stops
6 special patrol details
3 ordinance violations
2 vehicle lockouts
2 disabled vehicles
08:03 Repossession, 700 block of North Browning Street
08:31 Animal, 1600 block of West Business 30
10:29 VIN inspection, 500 block of East Jefferson Street
13:36 Vehicle crash/leaving scene at Walnut and Jackson streets
18:00 Recovered property, 600 block of East Countryside Drive
18:28 Animal, Park Street at Gates Road
18:34 Theft, 400 block of West Ellsworth Street
