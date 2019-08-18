August 9
5 traffic stops
4 special patrol details
3 assist other agencies
3 warrant services
2 parking violations
02:22 Disabled vehicle at U.S. 30 and Main Street.
05:21 Citizen assist, 100 block of South Chauncey Street.
07:29 Alarm, 100 block of South Main Street.
11:52 Suicide/attempt, 800 block of East Summit Drive.
12:37 Property damage crash at US 30 and West Lincolnway.
13:59 Identity theft, North Lexington Drive.
15:57 Property damage crash, 1000 block of West Spartan Drive.
16:03 Suspicious activity, 500 block of East Hanna Street.
16:51 Drug complaint, 400 block of West Plaza Drive.
18:09 Domestic disturbance, 300 block of West Jackson Street.
18:15 Harassment/intimidation, 100 block of South Chauncey Street.
19:41 Lost property at City Hall.
22:42 Criminal mischief, 1000 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard.
23:53 Knife assault, 1200 block of East S.R. 205.
August 10
15 traffic stops
4 special patrol details
2 disabled vehicles
08:35 Ordinance violation, 200 block of South Eagle Glen Trail.
12:23 911 hang up, 300 block of North Elm Street.
13:56 Funeral detail at Smith & Sons.
14:00 Vehicle lockout, 400 block of West Plaza Drive.
14:39 Animal running at large, 100 block of East Jefferson Street.
16:12 Animal complaint, 400 block of West Plaza Drive.
17:03 Property damage crash, S.R. 9 at U.S. 30.
17:29 Parking violation, 500 block of East Van Buren Street.
20:18 Suspicious person, 700 block of Liberty Drive.
21:04 Juvenile investigation, 500 block of West Spencer Street.
22:00 Drug complaint, 700 block of West Connexion Way.
August 11
10 traffic stops
5 special patrol details
3 vehicle lockouts
2 disabled vehicles
01:49 Noise complaint, 100 block of North Marshall Avenue.
06:32 Assist hospital, 1260 E. S.R. 205.
11:15 Illegal dumping, 600 block of North Pinecrest Drive.
12:26 Golf cart inspection at City Hall.
14:24 Domestic disturbance, 800 block of East Denzil Drive.
15:30 Theft, 700 block of North Browning Street.
16:11 Animal running at large, 100 block of South Chauncey Street.
20:09 Theft/shoplifting, 400 block of West Plaza Drive.
20:49 Illegal dumping, 300 block of South Whitley Street.
23:05 Fight, 700 block of North S.R. 109.
August 12
11 traffic stops
5 special patrol details
2 vehicle lockouts
2 assist other agencies
00:59 Criminal mischief, 700 block of West Connexion Way.
04:22 Mental subject, 400 block of West Ellsworth Street.
08:52 Domestic disturbance on West Barbara Drive.
10:07 Citizen assist, 600 block of North Oak Street.
10:37 Lost property report, 400 block of West Plaza Drive.
11:38 911 hang up, 500 block of South Norris Court.
14:58 Burglary, 1400 block of East Louise Drive.
15:25 Criminal mischief, 500 block of East Van Buren Street.
15:33 Drug complaint, 300 block of South Main Street.
15:58 Animal complaint, 600 block of East Jefferson Street.
16:03 Harassment/intimidation, 300 block of North Elm Street.
16:36 Animal running at large, Airport Road at Cambridge Drive.
19:04 Harassment/intimidation, 600 block of East Ellsworth Street.
20:51 Domestic disturbance on Holden Road.
23:28 Property damage crash, 2300 block of East Business 30.
August 13
9 traffic stops
3 special patrol details
3 ordinance violations
01:01 K9 assist, 200 block of East Hammontree Street, Larwill.
05:22 Suspicious person, 1000 block of West Spartan Drive.
09:45 Juvenile investigation, 300 block of North Main Street.
10:22 Property damage crash, 500 block of North Line Street.
13:12 Personal injury crash, Plaza Drive at S.R. 109.
14:47 Missing person, 500 block of North Walnut Street.
16:00 Illegal dumping, 200 block of East Ellsworth Street.
16:27 Unwanted party, 800 block of South Sommerset Trail.
16:41 Vehicle lockout, 600 block of West Business 30.
17:46 Citizen assist, 100 block of South Chauncey Street.
18:15 Mental subject, 500 block of North Line Street.
18:17 Animal complaint at Oak and North streets.
20:07 Harassment/intimidation, 600 block of East Ellsworth Street.
20:20 Warrant service on North Walnut Street.
21:34 Unwanted party, 600 block of East Ellsworth Street.
August 14
15 traffic stops
7 special patrol details
3 assist other agencies
2 vehicle lockouts
2 ordinance violations
2 golf cart inspections
07:26 Juvenile investigation, 4600 block of East Old Trail Road.
12:06 Harassment/intimidation, 1400 block of West Spartan Drive.
12:31 Animal neglect, 300 block of West Factory Avenue.
15:07 Property damage crash, 100 block of North Hoosier Drive.
16:01 Theft/shoplifting, 400 block of West Plaza Drive.
17:47 Suspicious vehicle, 100 block of North Oak Street.
20:35 Disabled vehicle, C.R. 300E at Old Trail Road.
August 15
10 special patrol details
6 traffic stops
07:40 Parking violation, 600 block of West Ellsworth Street.
08:12 Transport, 600 block of North Whitley Street.
08:56 Property damage crash, Marshall Avenue at Jefferson Street.
11:07 Property damage crash, U.S. 30 at S.R. 205.
11:33 Golf cart inspection at City Hall.
13:32 Theft/drive off, 600 block of East Countryside Drive.
13:38 Disabled vehicle, Line Street at Plaza Drive.
13:44 Warrant service on North Elm Street.
14:14 Vehicle lockout, 600 block of East Countryside Drive.
16:04 Welfare check, 800 block of East Denzil Drive.
19:51 Alarm, 600 block of East Countryside Drive.
21:20 Harassment/intimidation, 300 block of South Elm Street.
21:25 Suspicious activity, 408 South Arrowhead Court.
21:56 Suspicious activity, 1200 block of East S.R. 205.
21:54 Suspicious activity, 400 block of South Whitley Street.
23:45 Assist another agency, 700 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard.
