Oct. 18

7 traffic stops

4 special patrol details

2 driving complaints

01:33 Assist another agency, U.S. 30 at SR 205

04:35 911 hang up, 800 block of East Countryside Drive

08:28 Vehicle lockout, 300 block of North Oak Street

10:40 Theft, 1100 block of East SR 205

11:11 Welfare check, 700 block of East Countryside Drive

14:19 Theft, 100 block of South Chauncey Street

16:19 Disabled vehicle, U.S. 30 at SR 205

Oct. 19

14 traffic stops

7 special patrol details

3 disabled vehicles

05:35 Property damage crash, U.S. 30 at Wolf Road

08:45 Funeral detail at DeMoney Grimes

08:52 Citizen assist, 800 block of West Connexion Way

10:21 Property damage crash at North and Main streets

11:04 Vehicle lockout, 200 block of West Frontage Road

11:18 VIN inspection, 600 block of East Countryside Drive

11:54 Criminal trespass, 600 block of East Countryside Drive

13:01 Suspicious person, Main Street at Frontage Road

13:15 Theft, 100 block of West Van Buren Street

13:36 911 hang up, 200 block of West Walker Way

15:23 Criminal mischief, 800 block of East Summit Drive

16:52 Recovered property, 100 block of East Market Street

19:35 Domestic disturbance, 300 block of North Westchester Drive

20:58 Disturbance/fight, 100 block of East Market Street

21:55 Driving complaint, 600 block of East Countryside Drive

23:21 K9 assist, 500 block of South Chauncey Street

Oct. 20

8 traffic stops

4 assist other agencies

2 driving complaints

2 special patrol details

00:50 Suspicious vehicle, 400 block of South Elm Street

12:46 Funeral detail at DeMoney Grimes

15:53 Alarm, 900 block of South Line Street

16:24 Citizen assist, 600 block of East Countryside Drive

16:34 Theft, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

17:11 Protective order violation, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

21:49 Domestic disturbance, 200 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard

Oct. 21

4 special patrol details

3 traffic stops

3 assist other agencies

3 parking violations

2 citizen assists

02:35 Noise complaint, 200 block of West Van Buren Street

03:23 Repossession, 500 block of West Business 30

09:34 Funeral detail at Smith & Sons

15:21 Protective order violation, 1400 block of East Louise Drive

16:05 Lost property, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

17:41 Vehicle lockout, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

Oct. 22

5 traffic stops

5 vehicle lockouts

3 special patrol details

2 disabled vehicles

06:19 Alarm, 100 block of West Market Street

07:08 Parking violation at Line and Market streets

08:10 Theft, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

14:33 Theft, 600 block of East Countryside Drive

15:50 Assist another agency, 800 block of East Countryside Drive

19:23 Welfare check, 100 block of North Whitley Street

21:12 Warrant service on East Jackson Street

Oct. 23

6 traffic stops

3 assist other agencies

3 special patrol details

3 citizen assists

2 warrant services

2 vehicle lockouts

05:51 Alarm, 800 block of East Ellsworth Street

06:08 Unsecure premises, 500 block of East Van Buren Street

07:10 911 hang up, 700 block of East Denzil Drive

14:12 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, Armstrong Drive at U.S. 30

18:04 Property damage crash, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

19:32 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 300 block of North Main Street

