Oct. 18
7 traffic stops
4 special patrol details
2 driving complaints
01:33 Assist another agency, U.S. 30 at SR 205
04:35 911 hang up, 800 block of East Countryside Drive
08:28 Vehicle lockout, 300 block of North Oak Street
10:40 Theft, 1100 block of East SR 205
11:11 Welfare check, 700 block of East Countryside Drive
14:19 Theft, 100 block of South Chauncey Street
16:19 Disabled vehicle, U.S. 30 at SR 205
Oct. 19
14 traffic stops
7 special patrol details
3 disabled vehicles
05:35 Property damage crash, U.S. 30 at Wolf Road
08:45 Funeral detail at DeMoney Grimes
08:52 Citizen assist, 800 block of West Connexion Way
10:21 Property damage crash at North and Main streets
11:04 Vehicle lockout, 200 block of West Frontage Road
11:18 VIN inspection, 600 block of East Countryside Drive
11:54 Criminal trespass, 600 block of East Countryside Drive
13:01 Suspicious person, Main Street at Frontage Road
13:15 Theft, 100 block of West Van Buren Street
13:36 911 hang up, 200 block of West Walker Way
15:23 Criminal mischief, 800 block of East Summit Drive
16:52 Recovered property, 100 block of East Market Street
19:35 Domestic disturbance, 300 block of North Westchester Drive
20:58 Disturbance/fight, 100 block of East Market Street
21:55 Driving complaint, 600 block of East Countryside Drive
23:21 K9 assist, 500 block of South Chauncey Street
Oct. 20
8 traffic stops
4 assist other agencies
2 driving complaints
2 special patrol details
00:50 Suspicious vehicle, 400 block of South Elm Street
12:46 Funeral detail at DeMoney Grimes
15:53 Alarm, 900 block of South Line Street
16:24 Citizen assist, 600 block of East Countryside Drive
16:34 Theft, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
17:11 Protective order violation, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
21:49 Domestic disturbance, 200 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard
Oct. 21
4 special patrol details
3 traffic stops
3 assist other agencies
3 parking violations
2 citizen assists
02:35 Noise complaint, 200 block of West Van Buren Street
03:23 Repossession, 500 block of West Business 30
09:34 Funeral detail at Smith & Sons
15:21 Protective order violation, 1400 block of East Louise Drive
16:05 Lost property, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
17:41 Vehicle lockout, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
Oct. 22
5 traffic stops
5 vehicle lockouts
3 special patrol details
2 disabled vehicles
06:19 Alarm, 100 block of West Market Street
07:08 Parking violation at Line and Market streets
08:10 Theft, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
14:33 Theft, 600 block of East Countryside Drive
15:50 Assist another agency, 800 block of East Countryside Drive
19:23 Welfare check, 100 block of North Whitley Street
21:12 Warrant service on East Jackson Street
Oct. 23
6 traffic stops
3 assist other agencies
3 special patrol details
3 citizen assists
2 warrant services
2 vehicle lockouts
05:51 Alarm, 800 block of East Ellsworth Street
06:08 Unsecure premises, 500 block of East Van Buren Street
07:10 911 hang up, 700 block of East Denzil Drive
14:12 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, Armstrong Drive at U.S. 30
18:04 Property damage crash, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
19:32 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 300 block of North Main Street
