COLUMBIA CITY – Every Thanksgiving, families and friends sit down and enjoy a meal to celebrate the holiday. Turkey and all the trimmings will grace the dinner tables, from private homes to the Whitley County 4-H Community Building, where people will come to take part in a holiday tradition that marks the beginning of the giving season.
The Rotary Club is on duty, serving at its annual Thanksgiving Dinner. Some have been on site earlier this week, helping prepare the entrée and side dishes; others hit the road to deliver Thanksgiving dinner to those who cannot make it to the community building this year.
Rotary Club members are hard at work serving this holiday. It is a tradition that began years ago, by some estimates in the 1980s, and continues each year.
“Originally the Kiwanis club started the Thanksgiving dinner,” said Jacie Worrick, Rotary member and one of the dinner organizers. “When Kiwanis dissolved, the Rotary Club felt a need to continue the meal for the community.
“At that time, Sherri Grimm was also providing a meal from her restaurant,” Worrick continued. “Sherri and Rotary decided to team up and provide the meal.”
For many years, the dinner took place at Sherri’s Place. When the restaurant closed nine years ago, the meal moved to the 4-H community building.
Grimm is still involved, cooking the meals along with Eric Blank. Rotary members are also on-hand to assist with food preparation, overseeing the serving of the meals and delivering meals to those needing home delivery, Worrick said.
“It takes approximately 30 volunteers to provide this meal,” she said. “Most of the volunteers come from the Rotary Club, but there are also community members who contribute.”
Rotary begins preparing for the annual Thanksgiving meal in November. They purchase the supplies. Cooking the food and preparing the ingredients started Tuesday, two days before Thanksgiving, and volunteers also helped debone the turkey Wednesday evening, member John Meier said.
Attendance for the dinner usually includes about 250 meals served on site and another 130 home deliveries, which are requested in advance.
“The meals are delivered and served free of charge, but donations are welcomed as we give the proceeds back to a special need in the community,” Worrick said.
According to the Rotary Club’s announcement of the event, the meals are provided to anyone, regardless of need. Proceeds are typically used to fund hunger relief efforts locally.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.