HUNTINGTON — Kathryn “Kate” Betz, 98, of Huntington, Indiana, died on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Heritage Pointe in Huntington.
Kate was born on Oct. 31, 1921, in Roann, Indiana, Wabash County, to Herman and Ruth (Baker) Schipper. Her parents preceded her in death.
She married Carl E. Betz on Dec. 19, 1942, and he preceded her in death on Feb. 6, 1997.
Kate was a 1939 graduate of South Whitley High School.
She was a cook at Huntington Hospital, Huntington College, and at Huntington North High School for 19 years. She also worked at GE in Fort Wayne, and Camp Dick Runyan as a housecleaner.
She was a member of Central Christian Church in Huntington, Eastern Star, past Art Guild member, Women’s Fellowship, Cub Scout Leader and an Elder life-time member of the church.
She is survived by one son, Garland (Sharon) Betz, of Huntington; six grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Janet Johnston; two brothers, Homer Schipper and John Schipper; and three sisters, Marie Sickafoose, Lois Buffington and Velma Johnson.
The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Huntington.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Indiana Talking Book and Braille Library, in care of McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson St., Huntington IN 46750.
McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson St., Huntington, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.mcelhaneyhartfuneralhome.com.
