COLUMBIA CITY — Whitley County’s Humane Shelter took on 66 new dogs at the shelter last week as part of a rescue from an alleged criminal situation.
Since then, the community rallied to provided hundreds of pounds of dog food and items to help the shelter.
“What an outstanding community,” a post by the Whitley County Humane Society read. “We put out the call for help and you didn’t disappoint.”
Those wishing to help the shelter with its influx of animals should consider making a monetary donation to assist with the cost of medical care for the confiscated animals.
“Whatever you can donate will help,” the post read.
“We are grateful and the dogs are grateful. We are so blessed and overjoyed at the amount of support our community has provided.”
Last Monday, the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, along with the Humane Society, building department and health department, seized 66 dogs and one cat from a Whitley County residence.
The state veterinarian has examined all of the animals, which are in need of medical treatment, such as vaccinations, nail clippings and baths.
The animals will not be available for adoption until court proceedings take place.
At this time, the shelter is restricting new intakes due to it being at capacity, as the population nearly quadrupled in a matter of hours.
