SOUTH WHITLEY — The first day of school is a time-honored tradition, a right of passage, and for many waking up within the Whitko Community School District, it’s an unofficial picture day.
Students from all around the district woke to parents who were up early, had fixed breakfast and were ready to take an annual photo of their child’s first day.
“Man, where do I even begin with this little big guy? Today is his first day of first grade. Little guy is so nervous. I’m sure he will go far and wide and beyond in this world. I love you Drake Michael and mamma hopes you have an awesome day. To the moon and beyond and always and for ever.” Those were the words of parents Jack N Sarah Abbot sending their son to school, posted on Facebook.
Meanwhile, Whitko’s own Student Resource Officer Tim Clark posted his own first day of school photo with his briefcase in tow.
“Ready for my first day of school for 2019-2020!!! Let’s have a FANTASTIC year Whitko Community Schools!!!” he posted to his Facebook account.
The idea began to take shape when Whitko posted a fun hashtag to its webpage and asked followers to tag their photos using the hashtag. From there, the idea caught fire on both Facebook and Instagram, as Whitko updated its stories and pages regularly from 9 a.m. to noon on the first day of school, Aug. 8.
To join in on the fun, and maybe have your photo shared by the schools page, tag your photo with #whitko1stDay2019, or visit the hashtag itself to see all the photos made public on social media.
