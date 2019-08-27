CC wins close match over ’Busco
CHURUBUSCO — Columbia City’s boys tennis team won in its second trip to Churubusco last week in a close match, 3-2.
The match was postponed to Friday after a storm hit Churubusco on Tuesday.
Churubusco’s defeated Kendall Smith 6-1, 6-0 in No. 1 singles.
In No. 2 singles, Columbia City’s Eli Jones won 6-1, 6-1.
Columbia City’s Noah Finfrank picked up the win in No. 3 singles, 6-2, 6-3.
Churubusco got the win in No. 1 doubles, 7-5, 6-0, over Columbia City’s Evan Cearbaugh and Sid Singh.
CC’s No. 2 doubles squad won 6-2, 6-2.
Girls soccer downs Garrett
Columbia City’s girls soccer team shut out Garrett last week, 6-0.
Skye Roberts scored two goals for Columbia City, and Marry Cotter, Courtney Tobin, Elaina Halferty and Margo Keller also scored.
Picking up assists were Tobin, Adrienne Klefeker and Roberts.
Bailey Shielder had four saves in the goal and Cassidy Willson had two to combine for the shutout.
Head coach Mike Cotter looks for the team to continue to improve.
The Eagles had 16 corner kicks, only scoring off two of them. The squad was also offsides four times.
“We have to learn to take advantage of opportunities,” Cotter said.
Netters fall to West Noble
Columbia City’s tennis team dropped a 4-1 match to West Noble last week.
Eli Jones picked up the Eagles’ lone win at No. 2 singles, 6-0, 6-1.
Kendall Smith fell in straight sets at No. 1 singles, and Noah Finfrank lost 6-3, 6-3 in No. 3 singles.
Evan Cearbugh and Josh Miner lost 6-0, 6-2 in No. 1 doubles, and the duo of Tobey Krider and Sid Singh lost in a close match, 1-6, 7-5, 0-6.
The JV doubles team of Ben Kumichel and Payten Popo picked up an 8-6 win.
Charger girls too much for Whitko Wildcats
West Noble’s girls soccer team improved to 2-0 with a 9-0 victory over Whitko Saturday morning.
Sophomore Neyda Macias scored all four of her goals in the first 22 minutes of the match. Her first goal was scored just 20 seconds into the contest. She also had two assists.
Sherlyn Torres had two goals and two assists for the Chargers, who led 7-0 at the half. Alondra Salas, Jaqui Najera and Emily Silva had a goal apiece.
The Wildcats only had two reserves.
In other area action Saturday, both Central Noble teams lost to Bremen. The boys’ match ended at 3-0 and the girls’ score was 6-0.
