NEW HAVEN – Columbia City’s girls golf team completed a successful weekend at the New Haven Invitational at Whispering Creek Golf Course.
The Eagle varsity team took second, while the Columbia City JV placed first in the junior varsity tournament.
The Columbia City varsity squad placed second with a total of 379, trailing only fellow Northeast 8 member Leo, which came in at 364. Filling out the rest of the top five of the 14-team field were Concordia at 381, Angola at 386 and Heritage at 389.
Rounding out the rest of the field were Huntington North, East Noble, Snider, Northrop, Adams Central, Garrett, New Haven, Woodlan and South Adams.
Leading the Eagle varsity was Katie Hoag, whose 18-hole total of 87 tied her for fourth place among individuals. Hoag carded a 43 on the front nine at Whispering Creek and followed it with a 44 on the back nine.
Sophomore Abby Pequignot tied for 11th as an individual, scoring a 93 with a consistent 47 on the front nine and 46 on the back. Freshman Lindsey McCammon was next for the Eagle varsity, carding a 99 that tied her for 19th out of 64 golfers. McCammon shot a 50 on the front nine and a 49 on the back side.
Senior Carly Mabie posted a score of 100, placing 22 as an individual, while scoring a 47 on the front and a 53 on the back nine. Junior Katie Hoeppner rounded out the scoring for the Lady Eagle varsity coming in at 103, shooting a 49 on the front nine and coming in with a 54 on the backside.
Four schools fielded JV teams with Columbia City taking first with a score of 461. Angola was second with a 473. Concordia was third, posting a 483, and Heritage rounded out the JV field with a 497.
Cora Hall led the Eagle JV, shooting a 108 that tied her for second as an individual. Hall carded a 60 on the front nine but came back to shoot a 48 on the back nine. Columbia City’s Olivia Potts placed sixth among the JV golfers with a 116. Potts carded a 55 on the front and a 61 on the back.
Breanna Malcolm came in two strokes back at 118, placing seventh. Malcolm shot matching 59s on the front and back for her 118 total.
Lilly Fowler came in one stroke behind Malcom at 119 with a 59 on the front and a 60 on the back side.
Columbia City’s Hayleigh Roberts rounded out the scoring for the JV with a 64-68 132.
The golf team won a four-stroke match over Huntington North on Aug. 22, 177-181.
Hoag led the team with an impressive score of 38, followed by Pequignot with a 43 and Hoeppner with a 46. Lindsey McCammon carded a 50, followed by Mabie with a 51. The JV squad fell 229-237.
