Three area high school marching bands have advanced to the Indiana State School Music Association Scholastic Class State Finals.
In Scholastic Class A performance Saturday at Homestead High School, Columbia City, Northrop and Snider received Gold ratings, earning the chance to compete in the State Finals on Saturday, Oct. 26, at Lawrence Central High School in Indianapolis. The competition season ended for New Haven, South Side and Wayne. Heritage, which competed in Class B, also ended its season. Competitions also were held at Plymouth, Whiteland and Jasper.
Lawrence Central High School is at 7300 E. 56th St., Indianapolis.
Northrop will lead off the 19-band field with a 4:38 p.m. performance. Columbia City will compete at 5:17 p.m. Snider will march at 7:01 p.m.
Most area bands compete in Open Class, and will compete in Regionals this Saturday for bids to the state Semifinals Nov. 2, where 10 bands in each of four divisions earn trips to the state finals Nov. 9.
Local bands marching Saturday include: Open Class D at Lafayette Jefferson High School: Whitko, 11 a.m.; Woodlan, 2 p.m.
Open Class B at Lafayette Jefferson High School: North Side, 6:15 p.m.; Huntington North, 6:30 p.m.; Leo, 8 p.m.; Bishop Dwenger, 9 p.m.
Open Class C at Chesterton High School (Central time): Concordia Lutheran, 1 p.m.
Open Class A at Chesterton High School (Central time): Homestead, 6:15 p.m.; Carroll, 6:30 p.m.
Admission to most events is $8 for adults and $5 for students and preschoolers.
Admission to Open Class State Finals is $22 for adults and $18 for students and preschoolers.
Get full schedules, updates and other details at issma.net.
