COLUMBIA CITY — In continuing celebration of the Columbia City Rotary Club’s 100th anniversary as a local civic organization, a charity golf outing four-person Florida Scramble will be Friday, Sept. 20, at Eagle Glen Golf Course in Columbia City. Registration is at 11:30 a.m. with shotgun start at noon.
The charity event is to raise money for the local Rotary Club’s Centennial Community Fund with the Community Foundation of Whitley County.
The proceeds will help the club achieve its goal of creating a $100,000 endowed fund, which will support various local groups and projects on an annual basis. A successful public auction earlier this year helped Rotary deposit more than $20,000 into the fund.
The Columbia City Rotary Charity Golf event is open to all, with cash prizes for the top three teams.
The cost is $260 per team and includes green fees, cart and dinner after the outing.
Hole sponsorships with special signage are still available for $100.
Contact Rotarian Tom Bartrom to sign up at 260-519-5761.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.