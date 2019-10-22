FORT WAYNE — New Haven’s boys, along with Aubree Kline, have advanced to compete in New Haven’s own semistate cross country meet this weekend.
New Haven will play host to the top runners in the area Saturday, who will be vying for a spot at the state championship Nov. 2.
Using a team effort, the boys finished second at the Marion Regional.
Laterrius Cassel finished eighth, followed by Luis Saldana in ninth.
Also placing for the boys were Andrew Arnos (14th), Isaiah Belcher (17th), Coby Grunden (34th), Justin Rhodes (36th) and Tyler Hiatt (61st).
The boys will run at 1 p.m. at Saturday’s semistate.
Kline placed 16th at the Marion Regional to qualify for the semistate. Teammate Mykasia Bostic also competed at the regional level, placing 51st and barely missing her lifetime personal record.
Kline will run at 1:45 p.m. at Saturday’s semistate.
