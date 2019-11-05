LARWILL – Red Star Contract Manufacturing Inc., a local medical device company announced plans to expand its Larwill location earlier this month.
The expansion includes an investment of $1.6 million in real estate improvements and additional equipment and will create 18 new jobs by 2022.
Red Star Contract Manufacturing, a subsidiary of Wishbone Medical, is a vertically integrated company with expertise in insert injection molding and sterile packaging for the medical device industry.
“WishBone Medical is very pleased with the progress of Red Star Contract Manufacturing and their commitment to expanding in Whitley County,” said Mary Wetzel, WishBone Medical president and COO. “We expect Red Star to grow continuously as the industry demands more sterile packaging and plastic injection molding business services. We are proud of Red Star’s commitment to investing back into the community.”
Red Star Contract Manufacturing Inc., started in 2009 and moved to its current Larwill location in 2011. The company now has 17,000 square feet. The project will add 12,000 square feet to the current facility. Red Star currently employs 25 employees and supports clients nationwide with testing, designing, developing and manufacturing injection moldings.
“Adding equipment, new infrastructure and employees allows Red Star to continue supplying global demands,” said Scott Werstler, president of Red Star. “Red Star has been a leader in medical insert molding for more than 10 years. We are excited to continue providing expertise to the medical device field.”
At the request of the Whitley County Economic Development Corporation, the Whitley County Council approved a 10-year tax abatement on both real estate and new equipment to partner with Red Star on this project.
“Larwill continues to grow as a community thanks to businesses like Red Star,” said Kim Wheeler, Whitley County Council member. “It’s a privilege to watch companies like this start and continue to thrive in Whitley County.”
Additionally, the Indiana Economic Development Corporation offered Red Star up to $175,000 in conditional tax credits based on the company’s job creation plans. These tax credits are performance-based, meaning the company is eligible to claim incentives once Hoosiers are hired.
“We are thrilled to see Red Star continuing to expand in Indiana, providing not just quality job opportunities for Hoosiers, but also medical devices around the world,” said Elaine Bedel, IEDC President. “Indiana’s thriving life sciences and manufacturing sectors, combined with our 21st-century workforce make us a perfect location for companies like Red Star to grow and thrive.”
