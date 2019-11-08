Richard Stalter 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save COLUMBIA CITY — Richard Hayes Stalter, 72, passed away peacefully at his home at 6:09 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. Arrangement by Smith and Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Richard Hayes Stalter Columbia City Funeral Home Pass Away Arrangement Smith Son Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll How closely are you following the impeachment proceedings? You voted: Not at all - it's a witch hunt Occasionally Very closely Vote View Results Back Special Sections 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Fall Home Improvement 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles6 arrested following Avilla search warrantLey elected mayor of AuburnRepublicans hold in KendallvilleGraden named new director of Community FoundationLey outspends Payne 2-to-1 in mayor raceMy husband has earned your support as Angola's mayorWoman hospitalized after semi crashWoman injured after being hit by tractorProject to prevent left turnsLaGrange man arrested after attempted robbery of LaGrange store Images Videos CommentedI'm not too proud to turn on the heat (1)Democracy grows when it is shared (1) Top Ads KD118033 KD117544 KD117543 Top Jobs KD117729 KD116983 KD117550 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Cahoots evolving to continue mission Holiday Loaf sales support child services Pirates storm the Prairie Height stage this weekend Director praises DeKalb marching band’s season Equity firm acquires Tower International Hawkeye gameday: Iowa at Wisconsin Why this must be the week for Bears TE Burton to show up and show out vs. Lions Tom Oates: It's time for NCAA to right a wrong, restore Ron Dayne as all-time FBS rushing leader
