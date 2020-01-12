Dec. 20
5 special patrols
4 traffic stops
2 assist other agencies
1 welfare check
1 abandoned vehicle
06:19 Property damage crash, 300 block of West Plaza Drive
12:49 Property damage crash, US 30 at Line Street
14:05 Suspicious vehicle, 600 block of East Swihart Street
14:19 Criminal trespass, 100 block of North Walnut Street
16:52 Suspicious, 500 block of North Line Street
20:44 911 hang up, 500 block of West Spencer Street
21:27 Property damage crash, 600 block of East Countryside Drive
Dec. 21
11 traffic stops
4 special patrols
2 warrant services
2 animal investigations
2 driving complaints
1 harassment/intimidation
1 funeral detail
1 welfare check
1 vehicle lockout
1 alarm
1 recovered property report
02:51 Suspicious vehicle, 700 block of West Market Street
07:36 Property damage crash, US 30 at SR 205
09:11 Unwanted party, 300 block of East River Bluff Drive
16:36 Property damage crash, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
Dec. 22
15 traffic stops
2 disabled vehicles
2 special patrol details
2 assist other agencies
1 repossession
1 recovered property report
11:54 Property damage crash, 1200 block of West Depoy Drive
14:45 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 600 block of East Countryside Drive
18:32 Burglary, 400 block of East Collins Street
22:54 Suspicious activity, 500 block of West Business 30
Dec. 23
9 traffic stops
4 assist other agencies
3 special patrols
1 vehicle lockout
1 funeral detail
1 driving complaint
1 civil matter
1 alarm
1 welfare check
02:29 Suspicious vehicle, 1000 block of East SR 205
02:40 Suspicious, 400 block of East Ellsworth Street
08:15 Suspicious vehicle, 200 block of East Van Buren Street
09:16 Suspicious vehicle, 700 block of West Connexion Way
15:27 Property damage crash, Airport Road at SR 9
17:59 Domestic disturbance, 400 block of East Raleigh Court
20:53 Property damage crash, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
Dec. 24
18 special patrols
8 traffic stops
1 animal investigation
1 driving complaint
1 harassment/intimidation
1 assist other agency
1 disabled vehicle
01:06 Suspicious vehicle, 200 block of West Frontage Road
04:03 Domestic disturbance, 600 block of East Countryside Drive
12:42 Personal injury crash, US 30 at SR 205
13:19 Property damage crash, US 30 at SR 9
16:03 Verbal disturbance, 300 block of South Main Street
16:03 Incorrigible juvenile, 400 block of West Van Buren Street
Dec. 25
5 traffic stops
2 special patrols
1 abandoned vehicle
1 vehicle lockout
00:14 Domestic disturbance, 700 block of South Shore Court
02:57 Suspicious person, 500 block of North Line Street
10:23 Domestic disturbance, 700 block of East Hanna Street
22:29 Verbal disturbance, 300 block of North Line Street
Dec. 26
13 special patrols
12 traffic stops
4 driving complaints
2 assist other agencies
1 alarm
1 funeral detail
02:30 Suspicious person, Main Street at Collinwood Avenue
08:21 Domestic disturbance, 700 block of West Connexion Way
15:42 Criminal mischief, 400 block of East Chicago Street
18:13 Theft, 700 block of East Business 30
Dec. 27
14 traffic stops
8 special patrols
3 vehicle lockouts
1 assist other agency
1 citizen assist
09:46 Incorrigible juvenile, 300 block of North Main Street
10:51 911 hang up, 300 Bo West Market Street
13:46 Suspicious person, 700 block of West Lincolnway
14:46 Suspicious vehicle, 300 block of East Van Buren Street
16:54 Suspicious vehicle, 800 block of North Carlyle Street
18:23 Suspicious activity on Park Terrace Boulevard
22:19 Juvenile investigation, 300 block of East Collins Street
Dec. 28
15 traffic stops
9 special patrols
2 assist other agencies
2 welfare checks
1 driving complaint
1 alarm
1 disabled vehicle
00:48 911 hang up, 300 block of North Line Street
16:11 Property damage crash, 500 block of East Jefferson Street
16:34 Assault on East Jeffery Drive
18:16 Juvenile, 400 block of West Van Buren Street
Dec. 29
19 traffic stops
7 special patrols
3 vehicle lockouts
2 assist other agencies
1 disabled vehicle
1 driving complaint
1 recovered property report
01:39 Suspicious vehicle, 500 block of West Connexion Way
20:23 Suspicious person, 100 block of East Chicago Street
20:38 Suspicious person at Swihart and Whitley streets
23:20 Drug complaint, 600 block of East Ellsworth Street
Dec. 30
8 traffic stops
8 special patrols
3 welfare checks
3 recovered property reports
2 warrant services
1 repossession
1 alarm
1 vehicle lockout
1 disabled vehicle
03:40 Suspicious, 200 block of East Jefferson Street
04:32 Unwanted party, 1200 block of East SR 205
08:44 Unwanted party, 700 block of West Connexion Way
10:15 Assault, 600 block of North Whitley Street
22:44 Traffic hazard, Line and Van Buren streets
Dec. 31
12 traffic stops
8 special patrols
3 assist other agencies
2 vehicle lockouts
1 warrant service
01:03 Juvenile, 1200 block of West Westgate Avenue
01:16 Noise complaint, 200 block of East Jefferson Street
15:33 Personal injury crash, Frontage Road at Line Street
20:50 Unsecure premises, 675 West Business 30
22:20 Property damage crash, SR 205 at US 30
