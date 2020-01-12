Dec. 20

5 special patrols

4 traffic stops

2 assist other agencies

1 welfare check

1 abandoned vehicle

06:19 Property damage crash, 300 block of West Plaza Drive

12:49 Property damage crash, US 30 at Line Street

14:05 Suspicious vehicle, 600 block of East Swihart Street

14:19 Criminal trespass, 100 block of North Walnut Street

16:52 Suspicious, 500 block of North Line Street

20:44 911 hang up, 500 block of West Spencer Street

21:27 Property damage crash, 600 block of East Countryside Drive

Dec. 21

11 traffic stops

4 special patrols

2 warrant services

2 animal investigations

2 driving complaints

1 harassment/intimidation

1 funeral detail

1 welfare check

1 vehicle lockout

1 alarm

1 recovered property report

02:51 Suspicious vehicle, 700 block of West Market Street

07:36 Property damage crash, US 30 at SR 205

09:11 Unwanted party, 300 block of East River Bluff Drive

16:36 Property damage crash, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

Dec. 22

15 traffic stops

2 disabled vehicles

2 special patrol details

2 assist other agencies

1 repossession

1 recovered property report

11:54 Property damage crash, 1200 block of West Depoy Drive

14:45 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 600 block of East Countryside Drive

18:32 Burglary, 400 block of East Collins Street

22:54 Suspicious activity, 500 block of West Business 30

Dec. 23

9 traffic stops

4 assist other agencies

3 special patrols

1 vehicle lockout

1 funeral detail

1 driving complaint

1 civil matter

1 alarm

1 welfare check

02:29 Suspicious vehicle, 1000 block of East SR 205

02:40 Suspicious, 400 block of East Ellsworth Street

08:15 Suspicious vehicle, 200 block of East Van Buren Street

09:16 Suspicious vehicle, 700 block of West Connexion Way

15:27 Property damage crash, Airport Road at SR 9

17:59 Domestic disturbance, 400 block of East Raleigh Court

20:53 Property damage crash, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

Dec. 24

18 special patrols

8 traffic stops

1 animal investigation

1 driving complaint

1 harassment/intimidation

1 assist other agency

1 disabled vehicle

01:06 Suspicious vehicle, 200 block of West Frontage Road

04:03 Domestic disturbance, 600 block of East Countryside Drive

12:42 Personal injury crash, US 30 at SR 205

13:19 Property damage crash, US 30 at SR 9

16:03 Verbal disturbance, 300 block of South Main Street

16:03 Incorrigible juvenile, 400 block of West Van Buren Street

Dec. 25

5 traffic stops

2 special patrols

1 abandoned vehicle

1 vehicle lockout

00:14 Domestic disturbance, 700 block of South Shore Court

02:57 Suspicious person, 500 block of North Line Street

10:23 Domestic disturbance, 700 block of East Hanna Street

22:29 Verbal disturbance, 300 block of North Line Street

Dec. 26

13 special patrols

12 traffic stops

4 driving complaints

2 assist other agencies

1 alarm

1 funeral detail

02:30 Suspicious person, Main Street at Collinwood Avenue

08:21 Domestic disturbance, 700 block of West Connexion Way

15:42 Criminal mischief, 400 block of East Chicago Street

18:13 Theft, 700 block of East Business 30

Dec. 27

14 traffic stops

8 special patrols

3 vehicle lockouts

1 assist other agency

1 citizen assist

09:46 Incorrigible juvenile, 300 block of North Main Street

10:51 911 hang up, 300 Bo West Market Street

13:46 Suspicious person, 700 block of West Lincolnway

14:46 Suspicious vehicle, 300 block of East Van Buren Street

16:54 Suspicious vehicle, 800 block of North Carlyle Street

18:23 Suspicious activity on Park Terrace Boulevard

22:19 Juvenile investigation, 300 block of East Collins Street

Dec. 28

15 traffic stops

9 special patrols

2 assist other agencies

2 welfare checks

1 driving complaint

1 alarm

1 disabled vehicle

00:48 911 hang up, 300 block of North Line Street

16:11 Property damage crash, 500 block of East Jefferson Street

16:34 Assault on East Jeffery Drive

18:16 Juvenile, 400 block of West Van Buren Street

Dec. 29

19 traffic stops

7 special patrols

3 vehicle lockouts

2 assist other agencies

1 disabled vehicle

1 driving complaint

1 recovered property report

01:39 Suspicious vehicle, 500 block of West Connexion Way

20:23 Suspicious person, 100 block of East Chicago Street

20:38 Suspicious person at Swihart and Whitley streets

23:20 Drug complaint, 600 block of East Ellsworth Street

Dec. 30

8 traffic stops

8 special patrols

3 welfare checks

3 recovered property reports

2 warrant services

1 repossession

1 alarm

1 vehicle lockout

1 disabled vehicle

03:40 Suspicious, 200 block of East Jefferson Street

04:32 Unwanted party, 1200 block of East SR 205

08:44 Unwanted party, 700 block of West Connexion Way

10:15 Assault, 600 block of North Whitley Street

22:44 Traffic hazard, Line and Van Buren streets

Dec. 31

12 traffic stops

8 special patrols

3 assist other agencies

2 vehicle lockouts

1 warrant service

01:03 Juvenile, 1200 block of West Westgate Avenue

01:16 Noise complaint, 200 block of East Jefferson Street

15:33 Personal injury crash, Frontage Road at Line Street

20:50 Unsecure premises, 675 West Business 30

22:20 Property damage crash, SR 205 at US 30

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.