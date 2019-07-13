COLUMBIA CITY — Columbia City High School will host its youth football camp July 22-25 for students entering second through eighth grades.
The camp will be at Columbia City High School, 5:30-7 p.m., and includes basic football skills, position drills and competitive drills.
Each athlete should wear football shoes or tennis shoes, shorts and T-shirts. Each player will receive a camp T-shirt.
"The purpose of this camp is to expose young people to the great game of football," Coach Brett Fox said. "By learning the basic fundamentals at each position, participants will be able to play the game at a higher level and have fun playing this great game."
The cost is $40 per camper, with a $10 deduction for each additional child in a family. Walk-up registrations will be accepted. Registration forms may be submitted to the Columbia City High School main office.
