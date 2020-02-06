Kathleen A. Marker, 67, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, died at 11:34 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at her daughter’s home.
Arrangements are with DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Updated: February 6, 2020 @ 2:19 am
